South Africa

Gqeberha constable murdered after police vehicle breaks down

01 January 2025 - 15:13 By Riaan Marais
A police constable was shot and killed in Gelvandale, in Gqeberha’s northern areas, on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: 123RF/ RUSLANPHOTO2

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has called on the public to assist the police in locating the killers of a constable in Gqeberha on New Year’s Eve.

The 29-year-old constable, stationed at the Gelvandale police station, was shot in the head after the official vehicle he was travelling in with his partner broke down.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said initial reports indicated that two police members were conducting patrols in Gelvandale at about 5.35pm when their vehicle came to a standstill in Kobus Road.

“While they were attempting to [push-start] the vehicle, they were assisted by three community members.

“The driver heard a shot being fired, and on inspection he discovered that the constable had been shot in the head,” Mawisa said.

The wounded constable was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Mawisa said his firearms were reported missing.

The Hawks have since taken over the investigation.

Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed that its team was investigating a case of murder, but said no further information would be shared at this stage.

Mene condemned the murder and called on the public to assist the police in their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Gelvandale police station, or their nearest station.

HeraldLIVE

