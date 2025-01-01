Man serving 10-year prison sentence to be set free because of errant lawyer, judges rule

A man serving a 10-year prison sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition is to be immediately released, two judges have ordered, because his attorney had been suspended from practice at the time of his trial.

KwaZulu-Natal judge Rob Mossop, with judge Elsje-Marie Bezuidenhout concurring, said this amounted to a “gross irregularity”. He set aside the conviction and sentence imposed on Kwazi Michael Mkhize in June 2023.

Pending a decision by the director of public prosecutions as to whether Mkhize should be retried, the department of correctional services must release him “with urgency”, the judge said.

He also directed a copy of their ruling be sent to the Legal Practice Council (LPC), KwaZulu-Natal, to consider further disciplinary steps against the errant attorney Lizwi Joshua Kwela and to the police to investigate whether he was guilty of a criminal offence.

The matter came before the two judges in a special review at the request of the Pietermaritzburg regional court magistrate who presided over Mkhize’s trial, which commenced on November 25, 2022. In June 2023, Mkhize was sentenced to an effective 10 years behind bars.

Mossop said during the entire course of the prosecution, Mkhize had been represented by Kwela.

However, 18 months into Mkhize’s prison sentence, it had emerged that Kwela was suspended from practice in July 2020 and the suspension remained to date.

This discovery was made when the LPC wrote to the magistrate in November 2024.

Mossop said there were no further details in the letter from the LPC and he had urgently directed his registrar to seek further information on why Kwela had been suspended.

“However, it was not possible to contact the LPC which appears to have closed for the festive season,” he said.

He said, however, that the LPC had a duty to protect the public from wayward legal practitioners and he “cautiously accepted” that the Kwela’s suspension was justified.

Mossop said the right to be legally represented in criminal proceedings was “cherished”.

“Mr Mkhize was represented at his trial by a person who had no right or entitlement to do so, given his suspension. In appearing as he did, it is entirely probable that Mr Kwela misled both Mr Mkhize and the regional magistrate … that he intended to deceive both,” he said.

Legal practitioners had to be people of unquestionable honesty and integrity and Kwela appeared to be lacking in these.

Mossop said irrespective of what happened during the trial, or Kwela’s performance in presenting a defence, the irregularity was “so profound” that it required intervention.

“It is in the public interest that defences in criminal trials be conducted by persons in good standing with the regulatory body that governs the legal profession.”

He said Kwela’s conduct had nullified the entire proceedings.

“Given the passage of time since Mkhize’s conviction, it is not entirely certain whether the Director of Public Prosecutions will be able to retry him. It is possible that witnesses may not be available. Pending this decision, he should be released from prison,” Mossop said.

