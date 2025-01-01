Eskom has successfully linked the second unit of its Koeberg nuclear power plant to the national grid after a major refit, further boosting electricity supply after years of power cuts, the company said on Tuesday.
After a bleak decade of controlled power outages, Eskom has provided uninterrupted electricity supply for the past nine months, helping improve business confidence in SA.
Koeberg power station, north of Cape Town, is the only commercial nuclear power plant in Africa and its two units contribute about 1,860 megawatts or 5% of national power supply.
“Koeberg exemplifies how nuclear power can align economic and environmental priorities to create a sustainable energy future,” Dan Marokane, Eskom's CEO, said in a statement.
In July, the nuclear regulator extended the 40-year operating licence of the plant's Unit 1 by a further 20 years. The regulator is expected to make a decision to extend Unit 2's licence for a similar period before the end of 2025.
SA is planning an additional 2,500MW of future nuclear power. It is also considering resurrecting development of its small Pebble Bed Modular Reactor design, discontinued more than a decade ago due to a lack of funding and partners.
Reuters
SA's Koeberg nuclear plant refit boosts power supplies
Image: Shelly Christians/ File photo
Eskom has successfully linked the second unit of its Koeberg nuclear power plant to the national grid after a major refit, further boosting electricity supply after years of power cuts, the company said on Tuesday.
After a bleak decade of controlled power outages, Eskom has provided uninterrupted electricity supply for the past nine months, helping improve business confidence in SA.
Koeberg power station, north of Cape Town, is the only commercial nuclear power plant in Africa and its two units contribute about 1,860 megawatts or 5% of national power supply.
“Koeberg exemplifies how nuclear power can align economic and environmental priorities to create a sustainable energy future,” Dan Marokane, Eskom's CEO, said in a statement.
In July, the nuclear regulator extended the 40-year operating licence of the plant's Unit 1 by a further 20 years. The regulator is expected to make a decision to extend Unit 2's licence for a similar period before the end of 2025.
SA is planning an additional 2,500MW of future nuclear power. It is also considering resurrecting development of its small Pebble Bed Modular Reactor design, discontinued more than a decade ago due to a lack of funding and partners.
Reuters
MORE
Preferred bidders under renewable energy programme appointed
Eskom expects to turn profitable in 2025 after wider $3bn loss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos