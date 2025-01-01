South Africa

Two men arrested in connection with partner's deaths in separate incidents

01 January 2025 - 11:41 By TIMESLIVE
Police arrested two men in the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape for allegedly murdering their partners in separate incidents.
Eastern Cape police arrested two men for allegedly killing their partners in separate incidents in the OR Tambo district. 

Police said a 32-year-old man murdered his 24-year-old wife in Nkonkweni in Qumbu at about 11pm on Monday.

He is due to appear in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on Thursday.

In the second incident in Mqanduli, at Mancam locality, a 47- year-old man was arrested for murder, after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend, 40, with a belt at about 4am on Monday.

The suspect was assaulted by the community before his arrest and is in hospital, under police guard. He will appear in Mqanduli magistrate's court soon.

OR Tambo district commissioner Maj Gen Norman Modishana said: “These heinous acts of GBVF, especially against the vulnerable people in our societies must come to an end.”

