16-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in Limpopo

The police in Modimolle, Limpopo, have arrested a 16-year-old girl for allegedly stabbing her 24-year-old boyfriend after a physical altercation.
Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said the incident occurred on January 1.
“According to reports, the male victim saw his girlfriend near an unknown male and started to assault her,” he said.
“She managed to flee but was followed while being assaulted. She drew a knife from her bag and stabbed her boyfriend, who sustained serious injuries.”
Thakeng said the man tried to walk home but was found dead in an open field in Modimolle by his friend.
The 16-year-old girl is scheduled to appear in the Modimolle magistrate's court on Friday to face charges related to the incident.
TimesLIVE
