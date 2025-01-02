South Africa

'A jol to remember': 80,000 expected at Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade

02 January 2025 - 10:17 By Kim Swartz
The ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’ minstrels in full swing in Cape Town on January 2 2024. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

The highly anticipated Tweede Nuwe Jaar minstrels parade will hit the streets in Cape Town on Saturday and is expecting more than 80,000 spectators for the annual cultural celebration.

The parade will consist of more than 20,000 performers from 18 minstrel troupes, or Kaapse Klopse. It will start in District Six and march towards Bo-Kaap. Participants will perform in front of the City Hall along Darling Street.

Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director Muneeb Gambeno said: “This is a cornerstone of Cape Town culture, when performers, families and communities come together for a jol to remember.”

The parade will have a significant impact on several roads around the CBD between 6am and 11.55pm.

“This is always a special time for thousands of residents who get the opportunity to celebrate and honour long-standing traditions that form part of the fabric of this great city,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“The city of Cape Town is proud to collaborate with the Cape Malay Choir Board and the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association by providing financial and logistical support to ensure we continue to honour the traditions for many more years to come.” 

