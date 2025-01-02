Tourists can now enjoy water activities at the Bontebok National Park after the Breede River was declared safe, following earlier sewage contamination.
South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the findings of the Swellendam municipality in the Western Cape on Thursday.
It said water sports at the national park had been suspended after the river was contaminated last week.
“The Swellendam municipality health officials have given the go-ahead for water activities in the Breede River system to resume,” SANParks said in a statement.
“The municipality suspended water sports activities at Breede River following sewage contamination last week. This meant that water sports activities could not take place at Bontebok National Park until health tests were conducted.”
“Visitors may once again enjoy the facilities on offer at Bontebok National Park,” the statement reads.
Breede River declared safe for water activities
Sewage contamination halted holiday fun, but tests reveal that Bontebok Park water activities can resume
