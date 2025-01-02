South Africa

DNA evidence from glove links suspect to 2012 Cape Town cash heist

02 January 2025 - 13:34 By Samane Jnr Marks
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspect linked to the crime by DNA was requisitioned at Helderstroom Prison.
The suspect linked to the crime by DNA was requisitioned at Helderstroom Prison.
Image: 123RF

DNA from a glove discarded during a Cape Town cash-in-transit heist 13 years ago has led the Hawks to arrest one of the suspects.

Mawonga Gxenya, 48, is to appear in court on January 9.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the directorate’s Bellville-based national priority violent crime team swooped on Gxenya at the Helderstroom Prison on New Year's Eve.

“During November 2012, a Transcash vehicle was at Liquor King, Nyanga Junction, collecting cash. After the collection, the crewman was allegedly attacked by three unknown male suspects carrying firearms. The box containing cash was taken from him,” said Vukubi.

“During the robbery, one of the suspects allegedly dropped a glove as he ran from the scene. The glove was collected and sent for DNA testing. The suspect was consequently linked to the robbery. He was traced to Helderstroom Prison and requisitioned.”

He appeared in the Athlone magistrate’s court on the same day. The case was postponed for Gxenya to appoint a lawyer. He remains in custody.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

DNA links man to rape 14 years ago

A man who broke into a house and raped a woman who was asleep got away with the crime for 13 years until his DNA was taken in connection with an ...
News
4 weeks ago

Mpumalanga police ask for help after discovery of human remains in the bush

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi has appealed to the community for assistance after an elderly man searching for his ...
News
1 month ago

Two former cops in court for CIT robbery of R5.8m

Two former police officers who allegedly used a state vehicle to collect firearms to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle of R5.8m remain in jail after ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cash-in-transit heist brings mayhem to Nelson Mandela Bay’s M17

It was an afternoon of high drama on Monday as a cash-in-transit heist unfolded on the M17 in Nelson Mandela Bay, resulting in bloodshed.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Las Vegas hotel, killing driver World
  2. EC 12-year-old one of the SA moms to give birth on New Year's Day South Africa
  3. Qonce player bags R40m in Lotto Plus 1 draw: check your ticket South Africa
  4. 13 dead, including eight family members on their way to a wedding and ... South Africa
  5. Tourists shun Mozambique as British government issues travel warning Africa

Latest Videos

Trump sides with Musk in H-1B foreign workers visa debate | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma