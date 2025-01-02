KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two brothers in connection with the death a Durban businessman who was shot dead in Umhlanga on Sunday.
The security company CEO and his brother were arrested on New Year's Day after businessman Shailen Singh, 32, was ambushed on Meridian Drive while driving a Toyota Hilux.
Singh was laid to rest on Wednesday at a moving funeral service. His father Pradeep Singh said they were happy with the arrests but were puzzled about the motive. He said he didn't know the men arrested but was aware there were threats made against his son's life several months ago.
Singh said he received a telephone call alerting him to the shooting on Sunday and he arrived to find his son had already died.
“There were bullet wounds to his head, neck and abdomen which shows there was excessive force used. His wife is devastated as he leaves behind a two-month-old son and they were looking forward to their life together,” he said.
Durban security boss and brother arrested over businessman's murder
KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said detectives from the provincial organised crime, murder and robbery unit arrested the pair.
Two vehicles which were allegedly seen leaving the crime scene after the murder were also recovered.
He said the suspects are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday.
The company didn't respond to queries.
