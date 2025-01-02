South Africa

Durban security boss and brother arrested over businessman's murder

02 January 2025 - 15:06 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Shailen Singh was gunned down in Umhlanga on Sunday.
Shailen Singh was gunned down in Umhlanga on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two brothers in connection with the death a Durban businessman who was shot dead in Umhlanga on Sunday.

The security company CEO and his brother were arrested on New Year's Day after businessman Shailen Singh, 32, was ambushed on Meridian Drive while driving a Toyota Hilux.

Singh was laid to rest on Wednesday at a moving funeral service. His father Pradeep Singh said they were happy with the arrests but were puzzled about the motive. He said he didn't know the men arrested but was aware there were threats made against his son's life several months ago.

Singh said he received a telephone call alerting him to the shooting on Sunday and he arrived to find his son had already died.

“There were bullet wounds to his head, neck and abdomen which shows there was excessive force used. His wife is devastated as he leaves behind a two-month-old son and they were looking forward to their life together,” he said.

KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said detectives from the provincial organised crime, murder and robbery unit arrested the pair.

Two vehicles which were allegedly seen leaving the crime scene after the murder were also recovered.

He said the suspects are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday.

The company didn't respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

25-year-old man killed in dispute over parking in KZN

A dispute over parking claimed the life of a 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man on Saturday afternoon in Verulam, north of Durban.
News
3 days ago

'Bakkie shooters' collared within an hour thanks to collaboration, tech

Collaboration and the use of crime-fighting technology led to the swift arrest of two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager ...
News
1 week ago

Teenage girl shoots dead fellow student and teacher at Wisconsin school

A 15-year-old girl opened fire in a Wisconsin school classroom on Monday, fatally shooting a fellow pupil and a teacher and wounding six other people ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Las Vegas hotel, killing driver World
  2. EC 12-year-old one of the SA moms to give birth on New Year's Day South Africa
  3. Qonce player bags R40m in Lotto Plus 1 draw: check your ticket South Africa
  4. 13 dead, including eight family members on their way to a wedding and ... South Africa
  5. Tourists shun Mozambique as British government issues travel warning Africa

Latest Videos

Trump sides with Musk in H-1B foreign workers visa debate | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma