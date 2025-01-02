South Africa

Man allegedly murders girlfriend and ends his own life in North West

02 January 2025 - 10:24 By Kim Swartz
The investigation revealed that Khumo Moatshe and his 26-year-old girlfriend Kefilwe Mosane were living together and she had allegedly moved out due to domestic violence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 38-year-old man was found hanging from a tree after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend who was found lying naked 20m away earlier this week in Ramokokastad, North West.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sam Tselanyane said police officials from Mogwase are investigating the murder after the two bodies were found in the veld at Lotwane section on Monday.

“This discovery was reported to the police on December 30 at about 7am. It is alleged that members of the community were walking past that area when they saw the male and female bodies,” said Tselanyane.

“The female body was found lying naked next to a footpath in the veld with stab wounds on her neck. The victim's clothes and underwear were hidden about 30m deeper into the bush. About 20m from her body was the body of a man hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck.”

The investigation revealed that Khumo Moatshe and his 26-year-old girlfriend Kefilwe Mosane were living together and she had allegedly moved out due to domestic violence.

Tselanyane said it was confirmed that on the evening of the murder and apparent suicide Moatshe called Mosane to come and fetch one of their children who was crying and needed her. After receiving the call was the last time she was seen alive.

Acting North West police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng condemned the incident, urging members of the community to seek professional help rather than resorting to violence.

TimesLIVE

