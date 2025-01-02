Postmortem reveals pregnant woman who died at clinic had 'underlying condition': Gauteng health department

A postmortem has found that a pregnant mother who died along with her unborn baby on Sunday shortly after being admitted to the Westbury clinic had an underlying health condition, the Gauteng department of health says.
According to the department, 32-year-old Miriam Singh died within an hour of being admitted at the clinic's midwifery obstetric unit (MOU).
Her death led to outrage among the Westbury community, who demanded answers as her family had said she was in perfect health when she went to the clinic. Some community members also alleged she received no treatment or assistance from the staff. She is believed to have gone to the clinic as she was experiencing labour pains.
After her death, the department instituted an internal investigation, which it said was subjected to expert review by leading obstetrics/gynaecology and surgery specialists from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
“The internal report found that the correct protocols were followed by the healthcare workers in attendance. The postmortem report has revealed that the patient had a serious underlying condition, which contributed to the deterioration of their condition within a short space of time after presenting at our health facility.
“Given the doctor-patient confidentiality, the department is unable to expatiate further the actual medical condition of the patient. The investigating officer from the SA Police Service earlier today handed over the postmortem report to the Singh family,” spokesperson for the department Motaletale Modiba said.
He said the department had noted with disappointment what he described as malicious allegations prematurely made on public platforms by various interested parties and not based on any clinical fact but hearsay.
“This is not only irresponsible behaviour, but it is also unethical and unfortunately compounds the pain experienced by the grieving family as they now have to contend with misinformation about the condition of their loved one, which can make it even harder to accept clinical facts,” Modiba said.
He extended the department's condolences to the Singh family for the sudden loss and said the department would provide counselling services and redress as and when the family was available.
