Qonce player bags R40m in Lotto Plus 1 draw: check your ticket

The ticket was purchased at a local retail store

02 January 2025 - 09:34
The Lotto Plus 1 draw on Saturday has crowned a lucky participant. File image.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

A lottery player from Qonce (King William's Town) in the Eastern Cape ended 2024 a millionaire and is being urged to check their ticket to claim their R40m winnings.

Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, announced the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Saturday has crowned a lucky participant.

“We are overjoyed the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot has created another multimillionaire, closing 2024 with excitement and celebration,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

According to Ithuba, the ticket was purchased at a local retail store and the winner is yet to come forward to claim their prize.

Ithuba has called on all participants from Qonce and the surrounding areas to immediately check their tickets.

According to Ithuba, as of November 30 2024 more than R133m in winnings have yet to be claimed, with some prizes set to expire in this month. 

The lottery operator encouraged all participants to check their tickets as winnings that are not claimed within 365 days after the draw date will be forfeited and redirected to support community causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund.

“Participants can head to their nearest retail store or Ithuba office to validate their tickets to check if they have unclaimed winnings.”

TimesLIVE

