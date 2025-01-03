South Africa

Cape Town police seize more than 6,000 bottles of booze at beaches

Beachgoers caught burying alcohol in sand or hiding it in cooldrink bottles

03 January 2025 - 09:48 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police officials came under attack at Fish Hoek beach on New Year’s Day after attempting to arrest a disruptive individual, Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith said in a Facebook post on Thursday. File photo.
Police officials came under attack at Fish Hoek beach on New Year’s Day after attempting to arrest a disruptive individual, Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith said in a Facebook post on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Michael Walker

Cape Town police officials say they have cracked down on beachgoers who have used creative ways to “bury their bottles under the sand” and confiscated more than 6,000 bottles of alcohol during the festive season.

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said in a Facebook post on Thursday police officials came under attack at Fish Hoek beach on New Year’s Day after attempting to arrest a disruptive individual.

“We responded with multiple units and took nine people into custody, including two females. Our beaches remain one of SA's favourite locations for holiday activities and it is imperative we ensure these are joyful and memorable for all. To achieve this, we need to ensure national laws prohibiting alcohol from being brought onto, or into, any beach area are upheld,” said Smith.

“When one offender was caught and asked the reason, he admitted he knew it was an offence, but thought they could take a chance.”

He said the city has set up vehicle check points at entry to prominent beaches and officers are searching vehicles while also performing foot patrols along beachfront areas in an effort to support police with an integrated approach.

Additional technology, including high-definition CCTV and drones, are circling overhead, which has resulted in identifying beachgoers who have attempted to hide alcohol under the sand or decanter it into cooldrink bottles.

“We have confiscated more than 6,000 bottles of alcohol. Each offender is given a receipt, detailing the exact type and quantity, as well as a fine. Once the fine has been settled, they have the opportunity to present their receipt at the pound and have the impounded items returned.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Search continues for missing man who went swimming on West Coast

Western Cape sea rescue services are pulling out the stops in their search for a 32-year-old man who reportedly drowned on the West Coast on New ...
News
1 day ago

Beachgoers defy warnings and swim at closed Eastern Beach, Nahoon reopens after shark sighting

Despite warnings from authorities, some beachgoers still ventured into the water at Eastern Beach in East London on New Year's Eve.
News
2 days ago

Police warning after online scammers leave KZN tourists stranded

KwaZulu-Natal police have issued a warning after some tourists visiting popular destinations north of Durban have fallen victim to online scammers.
News
2 days ago

Teen missing in rip current in Port Shepstone

A teenager is missing after being swept out to sea while swimming at Sea Park Beach in Port Shepstone, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported.
News
4 days ago

KZN municipality bars vehicles from ‘drinking’ island

uMhlathuze municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal has closed vehicle access to Pelican Island this festive season in a bid to stop excessive public ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police positively identify driver of exploded Tesla Cybertruck as US army ... World
  2. Huge turnout at court for brothers accused of Umhlanga businessman’s murder South Africa
  3. More than 200 lives lost on Eastern Cape roads in less than a month this ... South Africa
  4. Durban security boss and brother arrested over businessman's murder South Africa
  5. Postmortem reveals pregnant woman who died at clinic had 'underlying ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SKEEM SAAM TODAY EPISODE (TOBY'S VERDICT) #skeemsaam #skeemsaamtoday
Massive mysterious metal ring crashes into Kenyan village | REUTERS