South Africa

Court remands brothers arrested for Umhlanga businessman's death

03 January 2025 - 15:30 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Friends and family of murdered Umhlanga businessman Shailen Singh outside the Durban magistrate's court on Friday where two brothers appeared in connection with his death.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Two brothers arrested in connection with the death of Durban businessman Shailen Singh have been ordered to disclose their cellphone passwords and hand over a firearm belonging to one of the siblings to police.

Durban magistrate Ashwin Singh made the ruling during a brief court appearance by the siblings on Friday.

Senior state prosecutor Nkululeko Msiya asked that the two men — who the magistrate said could not be named pending an identity parade — be remanded to allow for further investigation. He cited outstanding interviews with state witnesses.

The state intends to prove Singh's murder was premeditated.

The suspects, one of whom is a security company CEO, were arrested on New Year's Day after Singh, 32, was ambushed on Meridian Drive while driving a Toyota Hilux.

Singh was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Huge turnout at court for brothers accused of Umhlanga businessman’s murder

Dozens of friends, family and workers of slain Durban businessman Shailen Singh gathered at the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
4 hours ago

There was a strong police presence in the court which was filled to capacity by family and friends of both the accused and the businessman.

The pair's legal representative Ravinda Maniklall said the identity of the suspects had been revealed on social media.

“Their photographs appeared in public platforms. The names were released before they were even charged. This diminishes the value of the identity parade,” said Maniklall.

He said they wanted their bail applications heard during their first appearance and had prepared affidavits, though the state was not yet privy to them.

“The state can investigate the factors contained in it,” said Maniklall.

He said their continued detention was likely to compromise their business as one of his clients had more than 3,000 employees.

“It’s a very competitive business environment. This adverse publicity does not augur well.”

Durban security boss and brother arrested over businessman's murder

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two brothers in connection with the death a Durban businessman who was shot dead in Umhlanga on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Msiya shot down the application. He said plans had been made for their detention and an identity parade.

“We have confiscated the cellphones and we are waiting to do an analysis once the pins have been obtained. We also want the firearm seized,” said Msiya.

The prosecutor said one of the suspects had multiple premises which needed to be searched. This included an apartment in Gauteng.

Tensions flared inside the courtroom as supporters jostled to get in.

Some picketed outside court carrying placards asking for no bail and wearing white T-shirts bearing Singh’s face.

Singh's father Pradeep said he was angry when he saw the suspects in the dock.

“You know it makes me angry because one of the suspects actually congratulated my son recently when his son was born.”

Singh asked the state to ensure investigating officer W/O Kumarisan Bob Pillay was present at the suspects' next appearance on January 13.

TimesLIVE

