Girl drowns, three children missing along Gqeberha coast
Image: 123RF
One child drowned and three others are still unaccounted for after they went missing in the surf at Nelson Mandela Bay beaches on Thursday afternoon.
The first incident occurred at about 1.20pm when medical and rescue teams were notified of a drowning in progress at Brighton Beach, where a seven-year-old child had reportedly gone missing in the surf after being caught in a rip current.
The National Sea Rescue Institute, Coastal Water Rescue, Relay EMS and others responded to the scene and an extensive search of the shoreline was conducted.
No sign of the child was found and he remains unaccounted for.
While en route to Brighton Beach, some emergency teams were diverted to Maitlands Beach after a second report of a drowning in progress.
According to Coastal Water Rescue, before their arrival a 12-year-old girl was pulled from the water and was receiving CPR in and effort to revive her.
Reports from the scene were that two more people were still missing in the surf.
The CPR was unsuccessful and the 12-year-old was declared dead.
“The team initiated a water search in the area indicated, with assistance from the beach office’s jet ski which was also conducting a search,” said Coastal Water Rescue.
“After about 30 minutes the water search was called off and the squad shifted to a shallower shoreline search of the area and its surroundings.
“No eyewitnesses could be located and no-one on the scene could confirm whether additional casualties were unaccounted for.”
