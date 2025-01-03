South Africa

Heavy rain expected from Sunday into the week in parts of SA

The likelihood of a significant increase in rainfall is suggested, with amounts ranging from 50mm to 70mm

03 January 2025 - 14:50
Rainfall is expected to remain scattered to widespread across the central and eastern regions of the country on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

About 60% scattered and 80% widespread showers and thundershowers are expected across the central and eastern regions of South Africa from Sunday to at least Wednesday.

According to the SA Weather Service (Saws), this includes the North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng. 

The weather service has issued an alert to motorists returning home after the holidays, pedestrians and the public to be aware of the heavy rain.

The amounts of rain expected range from 50mm to 70mm. 

“Road flooding, slippery surfaces and broad flash flooding are possible. The use of vehicle headlights while driving at a reasonably low speed will be useful during the showery conditions. Motorists should ensure clear windscreens as traffic and road markings could be difficult to see during heavy rain, even for vehicles with properly working wipers, in some instances.”

Saws warned that some low-water bridges may overflow, creating strong currents that could sweep away vehicles, posing a risk of loss of life and property.

Motorists have been advised not to enter flooded low-water bridges or roads.

According to Saws, summer thundershowers are usually confined to the afternoon and early evenings.  

However, the ongoing flow of warm, moist air (tropical moisture) from northern countries is expected to bring showers throughout the day. This could lead to ordinary or even heavy showers occurring between 6pm and 1am as well.

“According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), these are the critical hours [during which] road users should avoid driving. This festive season a higher number of road fatalities than in previous years has already been reported and the Saws, in collaboration with the RTMC, urges motorists, pedestrians and the public to be extra vigilant and careful on the roads during these conditions.”

Rainfall distribution is expected to remain scattered to widespread across the central and eastern regions of the country on Monday.

These conditions are expected to be accompanied by localised flooding across the North West, Free State and Gauteng as well as the western Bushveld of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

The adverse weather conditions are expected to persist until Wednesday over the northeastern and eastern provinces, where potential flooding can be expected. 

TimesLIVE

