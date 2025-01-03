In a series of unfortunate events on Thursday, one horrific traffic accident led to another between Komani and Tarkastad in the Eastern Cape.
Luckily, despite 10 people being rushed to hospital, no lives were lost in either incident.
Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the initial incident occurred when a BMW with three occupants travelling along the R61, lost control and overturned on the side of the road.
“As the vehicle came to a standstill, it caught fire, also igniting the grass on the side of the road. Luckily, all three occupants managed to crawl from the wreckage with only minor burn wounds,” he said.
However, the grass fire caused large plumes of smoke that decreased visibility on the road, and shortly after the first incident a fully loaded minibus taxi collided with a bakkie.
“Again, the taxi caught fire after the collision. The 14 occupants managed to get out without any loss of life. The three occupants from the bakkie were also lucky to escape with minor injuries,” Binqose said.
Emergency services responded to the scene where 10 people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of burn wounds, lacerations and other minor injuries.
“As a department, we are not about miracles and magic, but we always welcome wonders such as these when they occur.”
No lives lost in fiery accident in Eastern Cape
Image: Arrive Alive
