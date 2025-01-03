South Africa

Suspects to appear in court for kidnapping and rape

03 January 2025 - 08:49 By Kim Swartz
The duo were nabbed for an alleged case of rape and kidnapping that occurred two months ago in Grabouw.
Image: Supplied

Western Cape police arrested two suspects on Thursday after an alleged case of rape and kidnapping that occurred two months ago in Grabouw.

“Members of the Maitland Flying Squad received information of a suspect driving a Volkswagen T-Cross in the Bellville area wanted for kidnapping and rape cases which occurred in Grabouw in November 2024,” said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.

“The members followed up on the information and stopped the vehicle in Bellville with two occupants inside.”

Police conducted a search of the occupants and the vehicle and a 9mm pistol with 59 rounds of ammunition was found and is believed to have been used during the alleged incident.

“The owner of the firearm produced a licence to possess the firearm. The two suspects, aged 41 and 31, face charges of kidnapping and rape and will appear in court once they have been charged,” said Twigg.

TimesLIVE

