Shirley Zinn, chairperson of the V&A Waterfront board, commended Green.
“On behalf of the board of the Waterfront, I would like to congratulate David on this prestigious honour. His tireless stewardship has transformed the V&A Waterfront into a world-class destination, contributing significantly to Cape Town’s economy and its appeal to both local and international visitors. This award is a fitting recognition of his dedication and impact,” said Zinn.
Cape Town’s mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis shared Zinn’s sentiments.
“On behalf of the City of Cape Town, I warmly congratulate David on this well-deserved recognition of his leadership,” said Hill-Lewis.
“David has helped to make the V&A Waterfront one of the most exceptional public spaces and attractions on the entire African continent. It is now emblematic of the leading world city that Cape Town has become and represents a remarkably successful example of collaboration between the private and public spheres.”
Antony Phillipson, British high commissioner to South Africa, said he was delighted Green had received this honour from King Charles.
“The people-to-people links between South Africa and the UK are a key pillar of our modern-day partnership and David has done much to deepen and strengthen them through his leadership at the V&A Waterfront and the Zeitz MOCAA Museum. Many congratulations from us all in the UK,” said Phillipson.
Green expressed his gratitude for the honour.
“I am deeply humbled to receive this recognition, it reflects the incredible work of the entire V&A Waterfront and Zeitz MOCAA teams,” he said.
“Tourism is a vital bridge between nations, and I am proud to contribute to the strong relationship between South Africa and the UK. Cape Town is a remarkable city and I am honoured to play a part in its ongoing success as a premier global destination.”
TimesLIVE
V&A Waterfront CEO David Green honoured with OBE for strengthening UK-SA ties
Image: Supplied
The CEO of the V&A Waterfront and chair of the Zeitz MOCAA Museum has elevated the Cape Town landmark to global prominence, earning recognition from King Charles III.
David Green was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his contributions to UK-South Africa relations. The honour was announced in the king’s New Year honours list on January 1.
In a statement, the V&A Waterfront said Green’s visionary leadership has established it as one of Africa’s top tourism destinations, attracting millions of visitors annually.
“The vibrant precinct has become a cornerstone of Cape Town’s tourism economy, celebrated for its blend of heritage, culture and modern development. In addition, the Zeitz MOCAA Museum of Contemporary Art has gained global acclaim as a premier cultural institution showcasing African art to the world,” the statement reads.
“This recognition highlights Green’s role in fostering strong economic, cultural, and tourism links between the UK and South Africa.
As a British citizen, Green has championed initiatives that underscore the shared histories and collaborative potential of the two nations, further enhancing Cape Town’s reputation as a global tourism hub.”
35,000 people expected at V&A New Year's Eve fireworks display
Shirley Zinn, chairperson of the V&A Waterfront board, commended Green.
“On behalf of the board of the Waterfront, I would like to congratulate David on this prestigious honour. His tireless stewardship has transformed the V&A Waterfront into a world-class destination, contributing significantly to Cape Town’s economy and its appeal to both local and international visitors. This award is a fitting recognition of his dedication and impact,” said Zinn.
Cape Town’s mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis shared Zinn’s sentiments.
“On behalf of the City of Cape Town, I warmly congratulate David on this well-deserved recognition of his leadership,” said Hill-Lewis.
“David has helped to make the V&A Waterfront one of the most exceptional public spaces and attractions on the entire African continent. It is now emblematic of the leading world city that Cape Town has become and represents a remarkably successful example of collaboration between the private and public spheres.”
Antony Phillipson, British high commissioner to South Africa, said he was delighted Green had received this honour from King Charles.
“The people-to-people links between South Africa and the UK are a key pillar of our modern-day partnership and David has done much to deepen and strengthen them through his leadership at the V&A Waterfront and the Zeitz MOCAA Museum. Many congratulations from us all in the UK,” said Phillipson.
Green expressed his gratitude for the honour.
“I am deeply humbled to receive this recognition, it reflects the incredible work of the entire V&A Waterfront and Zeitz MOCAA teams,” he said.
“Tourism is a vital bridge between nations, and I am proud to contribute to the strong relationship between South Africa and the UK. Cape Town is a remarkable city and I am honoured to play a part in its ongoing success as a premier global destination.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cape Town police seize more than 6,000 bottles of booze at beaches
'A jol to remember': 80,000 expected at Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade
SA leads Africa’s luxury market boom
Expanding V&A Waterfront cautioned to ‘watch out for hidden shipwrecks’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos