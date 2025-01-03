Western Cape minister for mobility Isaac Sileku has raised concern about road safety during the peak holiday travel period after he avoided a potential collision on the N1 between Three Sisters and Beaufort West on Friday.
“The reckless driver, who was overtaking multiple vehicles and forcing others off the road, was tracked down at an Engen garage and apprehended as part of the average speed over distance (ASOD) operation on the N1,” said Sileku.
“Records revealed the driver had been travelling at a staggering 182km/h in a 120km/h zone. The individual was subsequently arrested for excessive speeding, a serious offence that endangers the lives of all other road users.”
He added he was deeply concerned by the incident and, saying it was a stern reminder of the dangers posed by irresponsible behaviour on the roads.
Motorists are urged to take personal responsibility by:
- Adhering to all traffic laws, including speed limits.
- Avoiding distractions while driving.
- Exercising patience and courtesy on the road.
- Taking regular breaks on long journeys to prevent fatigue.
“Every motorist has a role to play in ensuring safety on our roads. By adhering to speed limits, exercising patience and showing consideration for fellow road users, we can prevent unnecessary tragedies and save lives,” said Sileku.
“The Western Cape government will continue to enforce road safety measures to protect our residents and visitors.”
Western Cape minister for mobility concerned about road safety during peak holiday travel period
Image: Supplied
