South Africa

Black mamba captured at popular KZN picnic spot

05 January 2025 - 12:18 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
RUSA area manager Nkosinathi Ndaba captured a 2.1m black mamba at Hazelmere dam on Saturday
RUSA area manager Nkosinathi Ndaba captured a 2.1m black mamba at Hazelmere dam on Saturday
Image: RUSA

A two-metre-long black mamba, believed to have been lured by soaring temperatures, was captured at Hazelmere dam, a popular picnic spot north of Durban, on Saturday. 

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received a call for help after a member of the public spotted the reptile just before midday.

RUSA area manager Nkosinathi Ndaba, who is experienced with snakes, was dispatched and found the mamba in a picnic area. He captured and relocated the snake without incident.

It is the third black mamba Ndaba has captured this week, believed to be linked to the heat which saw temperatures rise about 40°C in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last Sunday he captured one measuring about 1.5m after the snake was spotted in the roof of a rondavel in Enyokeni, Hazelmere. 

The following day a Buffelsdraai homeowner investigating erratic barking from his dogs discovered a black mamba measuring about 2m in a storage room. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Alex children introduced to exotic wildlife awareness

The Guardian Angels Wildlife and Maritime Trust has launched a conservation project for the youth of Alexandra township.
News
2 months ago

Conservationist Dingo Dinkelman dies after mamba bite

Affectionately known as ‘South Africa’s Steve Irwin’, he racked up more than 400,000 subscribers on his Dingo Dinkelman YouTube channel, averaging ...
News
2 months ago

What can SA do to prepare for snake antivenom shortages?

In a new study published in the British Medical Journal, researchers argue that health facilities in SA should consider holding on to expired stocks ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Police sergeant under fire for allegedly failing to charge ‘drunk ... South Africa
  3. Stilfontein illegal miners endure festive season on porridge and water South Africa
  4. Postmortem reveals pregnant woman who died at clinic had 'underlying ... South Africa
  5. Heavy rain expected from Sunday into the week in parts of SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS