Haven for children faces crippling budget cuts

Mothers with children at the centre praise Doveton and the refuge she offers children who would otherwise be roaming the streets in the afternoons while their parents work. The aftercare is free, though parents who send their children to the creche are charged R200 a month per child.
“The aftercare is wonderful, wonderful,” said Caroline Sinkfontein, 71, whose daughter attended the facility. “My daughter learnt nice manners and everything. Now I’ve got my grandchildren here ... It’s a huge privilege for them to be here, Beverley puts in a lot of effort. She means a lot for our children and the community.
“Some children roam around aimlessly, but those that have been to the aftercare have a direction in life ... they want to finish their education. They have a good future,” Sinkfontein said.
Petra Mertz, who works at the facility and has one daughter in the creche and one in the aftercare, said the facility provided peace of mind for parents bringing up children in a community where drug and alcohol abuse are rife. “There is safety for children, and the people here are helping them with education, so they can learn to read and write. They get some food here, and they play outside and meet new friends. It helps us a lot. You can go to work, you know your child is safe,” Mertz said.
State underfunding of NPOs in the children’s sector is a countrywide problem, said Julie Todd, national advocacy co-ordinator at Child Welfare South Africa. “The government will talk about women and children being priorities, but when it comes to spending the budget, they are not. Budgets have been cut in most provinces for most sectors but the concern particularly is around the children’s sector.”
Todd said most people involved in philanthropic work are in it for the passion. “They give out of their own pockets to feed the children, because they can’t bear the children going hungry, but they can’t afford to do it either. There’s just no sympathy from the state departments whatsoever, no working together and saying ‘look, there’s a crisis, let’s work together and see how we can resolve it’.”
Doveton herself has dug deep into her own pocket to keep the Napier facility open. “It’s good to be able to show these children some sunshine. We do fundraising, people give us donations, we’ve got to make sure our people get paid.”
A spokesperson for the provincial DSD said it had cancelled its support for the NPO last year because its registration lapsed. “There were health and safety issues which needed to be addressed. After these issues were seen to, the DSD renewed the facility’s registration. They will receive funding once again from December [2024] until March 2025 [end of the financial year].” To extend the subsidy into the next financial year, more paperwork would have to be filed.
The aftercare has set up a BackaBuddy account for donations: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/the-nuwerus-nasorgaftercare-needs-your-help
Haven for children faces crippling budget cuts
Red tape tangle threatens survival of creche and aftercare facility in Western Cape town of Napier
Image: Anton Ferreira
Beverley Doveton has dedicated the past quarter-century of her life to creating a haven for children in the small Overberg town of Napier, but the new year could bring doom due to a crippling funding crisis.
Doveton, 76 — who has five biological children of her own, three foster children and an adopted child — helped launch the Nuwerus After-Care Centre in 2000 because she went through a difficult childhood herself.
“I was in the orphanage for many years,” Doveton told TimesLIVE. The first orphanage, in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, “kicked me out ... I was a very naughty girl”.
She moved to a second institution, a technical school for girls, in Orange Grove. More than 30 years later, when a social worker in Napier asked if she would help set up an aftercare facility for low-income residents and the unemployed, Doveton said: “OK, I want to give back to child welfare ... I just fell in love with those children.”
Image: Anton Ferreira
She promised the social worker she would make this “the best after-school ever” and said they started with nothing. Now, Doveton says, the aftercare caters for up to 125 children a day and a creche that was added seven years ago takes in nearly 70 babies and toddlers.
Everything was going well until March last year, when Doveton’s NPO ran afoul of the Western Cape department of social development’s (DSD) regulations, and the department halted payment of a R23,500 a month subsidy that it had been paying for five years. Over the next eight months Doveton engaged in a frantic to-and-fro with the department over compliance issues, relying heavily on donations from Napier residents to keep the facility open and pay the staff of 13 teachers, carers, cooks and cleaners.
Eventually the DSD agreed to resume the subsidy — but slashed the amount to R9,400 a month, saying it would support only 50 children in the aftercare. An additional R23,500 a month paid by the provincial education department for the creche has been cut by about 20%. Doveton says the cuts and the extended period with zero funding from the DSD plunged the facility into a dire financial predicament. “We are dying.”
Mothers with children at the centre praise Doveton and the refuge she offers children who would otherwise be roaming the streets in the afternoons while their parents work. The aftercare is free, though parents who send their children to the creche are charged R200 a month per child.
“The aftercare is wonderful, wonderful,” said Caroline Sinkfontein, 71, whose daughter attended the facility. “My daughter learnt nice manners and everything. Now I’ve got my grandchildren here ... It’s a huge privilege for them to be here, Beverley puts in a lot of effort. She means a lot for our children and the community.
“Some children roam around aimlessly, but those that have been to the aftercare have a direction in life ... they want to finish their education. They have a good future,” Sinkfontein said.
Petra Mertz, who works at the facility and has one daughter in the creche and one in the aftercare, said the facility provided peace of mind for parents bringing up children in a community where drug and alcohol abuse are rife. “There is safety for children, and the people here are helping them with education, so they can learn to read and write. They get some food here, and they play outside and meet new friends. It helps us a lot. You can go to work, you know your child is safe,” Mertz said.
State underfunding of NPOs in the children’s sector is a countrywide problem, said Julie Todd, national advocacy co-ordinator at Child Welfare South Africa. “The government will talk about women and children being priorities, but when it comes to spending the budget, they are not. Budgets have been cut in most provinces for most sectors but the concern particularly is around the children’s sector.”
Todd said most people involved in philanthropic work are in it for the passion. “They give out of their own pockets to feed the children, because they can’t bear the children going hungry, but they can’t afford to do it either. There’s just no sympathy from the state departments whatsoever, no working together and saying ‘look, there’s a crisis, let’s work together and see how we can resolve it’.”
Doveton herself has dug deep into her own pocket to keep the Napier facility open. “It’s good to be able to show these children some sunshine. We do fundraising, people give us donations, we’ve got to make sure our people get paid.”
A spokesperson for the provincial DSD said it had cancelled its support for the NPO last year because its registration lapsed. “There were health and safety issues which needed to be addressed. After these issues were seen to, the DSD renewed the facility’s registration. They will receive funding once again from December [2024] until March 2025 [end of the financial year].” To extend the subsidy into the next financial year, more paperwork would have to be filed.
The aftercare has set up a BackaBuddy account for donations: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/the-nuwerus-nasorgaftercare-needs-your-help
READ MORE:
Volunteer to beat the Christmas blues, experts advise
DA calls for SIU investigation into potential grant fraud
It will be a blessing: Gauteng NPOs welcome reinstated budget allocation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos