Level 5 weather warnings for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN
Inclement weather and flooding forecast for large parts of the country this week
Image: THE WEATHER HOOLIGAN: FACEBOOK
Orange level five weather warnings have been issued for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, with heavy downpours expected from Sunday into the week.
In Welkom trees were uprooted and roofs ripped off by a funnel of wind described as similar to a tornado. By late Sunday afternoon the damage had yet to be quantified as emergency groups posted photos and information on community groups and on Facebook.
Several homes and businesses were damaged. It also caused damage to the local fire station and affected communications.
SA Weather Service forecaster Samkelisiwe Thwala on Sunday warned of heavy, disruptive rains across the central and eastern regions of the country until at least Wednesday.
