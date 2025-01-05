South Africa

More than 7,000 nabbed on roads during festive season

SA Weather Service urges motorists, pedestrians and the public to be extra vigilant and careful on the roads

05 January 2025 - 09:24
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

A deadly mix of heavy rain and reckless or drunken driving brought an abrupt end to the festive season for many holidaymakers making their way home this weekend...

