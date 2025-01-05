South Africa

Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and murder

05 January 2025 - 09:20 By TIMESLIVE
Umhlanga restaurant employee Ayabonga Mjilo who went missing on Christmas day was strangled and buried in Inanda
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the murder of an Umhlanga restaurant employee Ayabonga Mjilo, 21 who was kidnapped on Christmas day.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Mjilo was last seen leaving the popular restaurant in the early hours of December 25. A case of kidnapping was opened after she did not return home.

"Thorough police investigations uncovered the identity of the man who was seen leaving the establishment with the missing woman. During the investigations it was discovered the man, who was her manager at work, took her to his home at Amaotana area in Inanda. The two reportedly had an altercation and the man allegedly strangled her to death and buried her body in his yard," said Netshiunda.

The manager was arrested on Saturday and will appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

KZN premier Thami Ntuli commended police for for arresting the man saying "the ongoing scourge of violence against women and children continues to be a devastating obstacle to societal progress". 

"The brutal killing of Ayabonga Mjilo is a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead in our mission to end gender-based violence."

He called on communities, traditional authorities, Izinduna, and amaButho to partner with the government in ending the killing of women and children in the province.

"Violence against women is an affront to our values of Ubuntu and humanity. This scourge demands collective action. I call on our community leaders, traditional authorities, and every citizen to unite in rejecting these barbaric acts."

Ntuli is expected to be present at court on Monday for the accused's first appearance.

"We must stand as one, with a united voice, to condemn these acts of violence and reaffirm our commitment to building safe, inclusive communities. This fight is not just for the government; it is for every one of us."

