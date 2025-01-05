South Africa

Residents report Welkom hit by 'tornado'

05 January 2025 - 15:13 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Welkom fire station was damaged by severe weather conditions on Sunday.
Welkom fire station was damaged by severe weather conditions on Sunday.
Image: GoldFM/Facebook

Several homes and businesses were damaged when a funnel of wind similar to a tornado ripped through Welkom on Sunday. 

According to local radio station GoldFM, there was serious damage due to severe weather conditions.

“Please also note that the Welkom fire station also sustained serious damage and all communication is currently offline.”

Numerous residents posted pictures on social media of damage caused by the severe weather. 

The South African Weather Service on Sunday issued a weather alert for disruptive rains in several municipalities across the Free State.

It warned electricity supply could be affected as heavy rainfall is expected to cause localised flooding in areas including informal settlements and on roads.

Municipalities that are expected to be affected include the Mangaung Metro, Moqhaka, Maliti-aPhofung, Tswelopele, Masilonyana, Mafube and Nketoana.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More than 7,000 nabbed on roads during festive season

SA Weather Service urges motorists, pedestrians and the public to be extra vigilant and careful on the roads
News
6 hours ago

Heavy rain expected from Sunday into the week in parts of SA

The likelihood of a significant increase in rainfall is suggested, with amounts ranging from 50mm to 70mm.
News
2 days ago

Safety concerns as thousands head to KZN beaches as holidays end

Dhaya Sewduth, president of Lifesaving SA, said the easterly wind had created unpleasant sea conditions and lifeguards had their hands full trying to ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Police sergeant under fire for allegedly failing to charge ‘drunk ... South Africa
  3. Stilfontein illegal miners endure festive season on porridge and water South Africa
  4. Postmortem reveals pregnant woman who died at clinic had 'underlying ... South Africa
  5. Heavy rain expected from Sunday into the week in parts of SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS