Government says it is watching the respiratory virus outbreak which has emerged from China and causing growing public concern.
Viral videos of patients with surgical masks, some visibly sick, surfaced online with reports that hospitals are overwhelmed with flu and human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases. China and the World Health Organisation (WHO) officials are yet to confirm the details.
“As government we're closely monitoring the situation in China using our event-based surveillance and continually looking for updates on the situation,” department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale told TimesLIVE.
“It is the normal respiratory season in China but with a later start than expected.”
The outbreak comes five years after the Covid-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, and caused widespread health and economic disruption globally.
The symptoms of HMPV include cough, shortness of breath, congestion, and fever. Though the virus has been around since 2001, it has seen a recent surge in China. Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to developing complications from the infection.
There is no vaccine for it but it is curbed by washing hands frequently and wearing masks.
“In South Africa we will continue our routine surveillance and public health communications, and act on any new information or alerts. There is no need for the public to panic and the department of health working with the NICD will keep the public up to date as and when there are new developments.“ Mohale said.
TimesLIVE
SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling Covid-19
Image: Emile Bosch
Government says it is watching the respiratory virus outbreak which has emerged from China and causing growing public concern.
Viral videos of patients with surgical masks, some visibly sick, surfaced online with reports that hospitals are overwhelmed with flu and human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases. China and the World Health Organisation (WHO) officials are yet to confirm the details.
“As government we're closely monitoring the situation in China using our event-based surveillance and continually looking for updates on the situation,” department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale told TimesLIVE.
“It is the normal respiratory season in China but with a later start than expected.”
The outbreak comes five years after the Covid-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, and caused widespread health and economic disruption globally.
The symptoms of HMPV include cough, shortness of breath, congestion, and fever. Though the virus has been around since 2001, it has seen a recent surge in China. Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to developing complications from the infection.
There is no vaccine for it but it is curbed by washing hands frequently and wearing masks.
“In South Africa we will continue our routine surveillance and public health communications, and act on any new information or alerts. There is no need for the public to panic and the department of health working with the NICD will keep the public up to date as and when there are new developments.“ Mohale said.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
Rubella outbreak believed to be caused by lack of vaccination
Highly contagious avian influenza reaches remote Marion Island
California investigating possible case of bird flu in dairy worker
Bavarian Nordic gets R1bn US government order for small pox, mpox vaccine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos