South Africa

SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling Covid-19

05 January 2025 - 18:49
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Doctors and nurses at Tembisa hospital see to patients in one of the wards dedicated to Covid-19 patients. The flu outbreak comes five years after Covid-19 caused destruction around the world
Doctors and nurses at Tembisa hospital see to patients in one of the wards dedicated to Covid-19 patients. The flu outbreak comes five years after Covid-19 caused destruction around the world
Image: Emile Bosch

Government says it is watching the respiratory virus outbreak which has emerged from China and causing growing public concern.

Viral videos of patients with surgical masks, some visibly sick, surfaced online with reports that hospitals are overwhelmed with flu and human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases. China and the World Health Organisation (WHO) officials are yet to confirm the details.

“As government we're closely monitoring the situation in China using our event-based surveillance and continually looking for updates on the situation,” department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale told TimesLIVE.

“It is the normal respiratory season in China but with a later start than expected.”

The outbreak comes five years after the Covid-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, and caused widespread health and economic disruption globally.

The symptoms of HMPV include cough, shortness of breath, congestion, and fever. Though the virus has been around since 2001, it has seen a recent surge in China. Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to developing complications from the infection.

There is no vaccine for it but it is curbed by washing hands frequently and wearing masks.

“In South Africa we will continue our routine surveillance and public health communications, and act on any new information or alerts. There is no need for the public to panic and the department of health working with the NICD will keep the public up to date as and when there are new developments.“ Mohale said.

TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Rubella outbreak believed to be caused by lack of vaccination

Cases of viral illness known as German measles top 10,000, mainly in Gauteng and Western Cape
News
1 week ago

Highly contagious avian influenza reaches remote Marion Island

Bird flu has reached South Africa’s remote sub-Antarctic islands in the southern Indian Ocean, the department of forestry, fisheries and the ...
News
1 month ago

California investigating possible case of bird flu in dairy worker

California is investigating a possible case of bird flu in a dairy worker who had contact with infected cattle, the state's public health department ...
News
3 months ago

Bavarian Nordic gets R1bn US government order for small pox, mpox vaccine

Bavarian Nordic has received an order worth $63m (R1bn) from the US government to produce additional bulk product and the final freeze-dried doses ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Six-year-old dies in armed robbery at East Rand McDonald's outlet South Africa
  2. Safety concerns as thousands head to KZN beaches as holidays end South Africa
  3. WATCH | Sting in the tail as bees become heroes of beer chaos South Africa
  4. Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Police sergeant under fire for allegedly failing to charge ‘drunk ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS