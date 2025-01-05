South Africa

WATCH | Sting in the tail as bees become heroes of beer chaos

Video footage of bees attacking beer truck looters sparks huge amusement on social media

05 January 2025
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Police, looters and curious on-lookers disperse as a swarm of bees sting them in Darnall on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

An overturned truck carrying crates of beer has proved to be a source of great amusement on social media after video footage showed looters being stung by bees. 

The accident happened in Darnall on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday and was reported to KwaDukuza police.

KwaDukuza municipality spokesperson Sifiso Zulu confirmed the incident. 

Zulu said the local traffic department had responded to the scene to control traffic. However even law enforcement were not safe from the swarm of bees.

The incident appears to have involved only the single beer truck that had overturned. Word of the accident spread and soon the scene was buzzing — not just with curious onlookers, but also with opportunistic “volunteers”, unusually eager to assist in “clearing the road”. 

Footage shows the overturned truck lying on its side, with plastic cones being used to secure the area.

Officials, police and passers-by are shown standing and walking in the area when a swarm of bees begins attacking them — causing people to panic and disperse as some are seen being stung and shrieking. 

People are seen running, swatting at the bees as the person filming and other witnesses are heard laughing. 

The footage has drawn hundreds of comments on social media, with some people pondering if the bees had come to protect the beer and others suggesting cash-in-transit vehicles should have beehives on hand to protect them from robbers.

TimesLIVE

