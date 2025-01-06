South Africa

20-year-old killed in Eastern Cape lightning strike

06 January 2025 - 16:22
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 20-year-old was killed on Sunday by a lightning strike in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
A 20-year-old was killed on Sunday by a lightning strike in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

The Amathole district municipality in the Eastern Cape has confirmed that a man from Ezikatini village in Willowvale has died after being struck by lightning. 

A spokesperson for the municipality, Sisa Msiwa, stated that the young man was reportedly making supper for his younger siblings when the lightning struck. 

“Twenty-year-old Aphelele Ngubombi was reportedly making supper for his younger siblings when he was struck by lightning. No other physical injuries have been reported yet,” said Msiwa.

“In light of the tragedy, a joint operations effort has been activated comprising the Amathole district disaster team and the Eastern Cape department of social development to provide essential support and assistance to the affected family.”

She urged communities to report damage caused by such storms. 

“Community members are encouraged to contact their ward councillors with any reports of damage to homes and infrastructure to facilitate timely support and response.”

Disruptive weather leads to power outages in KwaZulu-Natal

Storms triggered power outages across KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
News
7 hours ago

Msiwa highlighted the mental and emotional impact on the victims and their families.

“The mental and emotional effect the loss of resources might have on the victims cannot be understated. Hence, the activation of key sector departments such as Eastern Cape social development for psychosocial support and intervention where necessary, with basic humanitarian packs to the affected.”

As part of the relief efforts, humanitarian aid, including blankets, mattresses, food parcels and temporary roofing materials, was distributed to other families affected by the thundershowers. 

Msiwa stressed the importance of a co-ordinated approach from various departments to help disaster-stricken communities. She expressed confidence that other sector departments would continue their efforts and provide assistance in accordance with the needs of those affected.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Welkom fire station, schools and businesses damaged in Sunday 'tornado'

Storms left a trail of destruction in Welkom, Free State, on Sunday, with the Matjhabeng local municipality reporting significant damage to schools, ...
News
11 hours ago

Disaster teams on standby for flooding amid disruptive rain forecast in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been put on high alert to monitor areas prone to flooding.
News
14 hours ago

Level 5 weather warnings for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN

Orange level five weather warnings have been issued for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, with heavy downpours expected in these ...
News
1 day ago

More than 7,000 nabbed on roads during festive season

SA Weather Service urges motorists, pedestrians and the public to be extra vigilant and careful on the roads
News
1 day ago

Heavy rain expected from Sunday into the week in parts of SA

The likelihood of a significant increase in rainfall is suggested, with amounts ranging from 50mm to 70mm.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling ... South Africa
  2. Six-year-old dies in armed robbery at East Rand McDonald's outlet South Africa
  3. Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and ... South Africa
  4. Safety concerns as thousands head to KZN beaches as holidays end South Africa
  5. WATCH | Sting in the tail as bees become heroes of beer chaos South Africa

Latest Videos

Boxing | Tap-tap Academy flourishing
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS