South Africa

Almost 300 arrests in Gauteng during festive season operations

06 January 2025 - 13:15 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Close to 300 people were arrested as part of festive season operations in Gauteng. Stock photo.
Close to 300 people were arrested as part of festive season operations in Gauteng. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Gauteng police have arrested 293 suspects during the safer festive season operations for crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault and house robbery.

“A total of 44 suspects were arrested during operations around Sophiatown and Lenasia South on January 2 for crimes including pointing a firearm, possession of drugs, possession of dangerous weapons, employing undocumented persons, drinking alcohol in public, drunk driving and malicious damage to property,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mpho Tshetlhane.

“Acting district commissioner Brig Molefi Tsotsotso joined by other law enforcement agencies led operation Shanela around Lenasia South, Sophiatown, Dobsonville and Sandringham policing precincts.”

Detectives also arrested 199 suspects for crimes ranging from murder to possession of unlicensed firearms and assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm.

Operations held around Dobsonville and Sandringham on Saturday until Sunday yielded 50 more arrests for possession of drugs, illegal possession of a gambling machine, dealing in liquor without a licence and undocumented persons.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in different courts.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cops nab last suspect in Lusikisiki massacre case

Eastern Cape police arrested the last suspect wanted in connection with the September 28 Lusikisiki massacre in Qonce on Sunday.
News
3 hours ago

Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and murder

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the murder of an Umhlanga restaurant employee Ayabonga Mjilo, 21 who was kidnapped ...
News
1 day ago

Cape Town police seize more than 6,000 bottles of booze at beaches

Cape Town police officials say they have cracked down on beachgoers who have used creative ways to “bury their bottles under the sand” and ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling ... South Africa
  2. Six-year-old dies in armed robbery at East Rand McDonald's outlet South Africa
  3. Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and ... South Africa
  4. Safety concerns as thousands head to KZN beaches as holidays end South Africa
  5. WATCH | Sting in the tail as bees become heroes of beer chaos South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS