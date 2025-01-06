South Africa

Chesnay Keppler’s police boyfriend appears in court in connection with her death

06 January 2025 - 11:22 By Kim Swartz
Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, was allegedly killed by her police officer boyfriend in Eldorado Park on Boxing Day.
Image: Women For Change

An Eldorado Park police officer who allegedly fatally shot his traffic warden girlfriend at her home appeared in the Protea magistrate’s court on Monday. 

Sgt Mandla Buthelezi, 42, made his first court appearance after being discharged from hospital after he shot himself.

The case was postponed to February 26 for further investigation.

Chesnay Keppler, 22, was buried on Saturday as her family, friends and members of the Gauteng traffic department remembered her for her positive impact with a call to action against gender-based violence. .

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the accused allegedly killed his girlfriend with his service pistol in the early hours on Boxing Day.

“The officer allegedly fired several shots at his girlfriend through the window at her residence in Eldorado Park after a domestic dispute. After the incident, the accused fled the scene. As he was about to be arrested during the day, he allegedly shot himself,” said Suping. 

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who attended the funeral service, said: “The senseless killing of traffic warden Keppler has robbed the community of Eldorado Park of a selfless and fearless servant of the people.

“She was one of us when her life was taken by someone the community looked to for protection. We will ensure the perpetrator is brought to book.”

TimesLIVE

