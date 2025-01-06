Disruptive weather leads to power outages in KwaZulu-Natal

Storms triggered power outages across KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Power utility Eskom said electricity supply was disrupted in Cato Ridge, Empangeni, Hluhluwe, Nkandla, Nquthu, Stanger, Ulundi, Vryheid and Wartburg.
“Eskom's technical teams are working to restore power outages, however the process may take longer than usual due to the high volume of outages and adverse weather conditions. Eskom apologises for any inconvenience caused and requests customers to remain patient,” said Eskom spokesperson Joyce Zingoni.
She urged the public to avoid fallen cables, structures and damaged infrastructure and to report hazardous situations to their local authorities or Eskom.
Heavy rainfall had caused a surge in road accidents and significant property damage in low-lying areas in the province.
Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said he had interacted with the heads of both departments and was satisfied with the plans “to ensure we respond with a high sense of urgency”.
“A highly dedicated team from the road traffic inspectorate, working with municipalities, is monitoring the flow of traffic across all major routes to ensure the safety of motorists. Since January 1, around 10 people have died on our roads. With the rain, the roads are slippery. We are requesting motorists to be extra careful,” he said.
Duma said the human settlements department was working with its national counterpart.
“We are intervening in municipalities where heavy rainfall and strong winds resulted in destruction of houses."
“About eight temporary residential units are being procured to assist families whose houses were destroyed in Nkandla. Four other families will receive building material,” he said.
The following areas were flooded:
- Pietermaritzburg-Durban route. Motorists travelling between Pietermaritzburg and Durban are advised to slow down almost to a stop at the bottom of Ashburton.
- The N3 between Cato Ridge and Ashburton.
- Virginia Circle, Durban North.
- Several areas in Verulam.
- Phoenix Industrial Park to M25.
- Everest Heights Bridge near Shari Drive.
- Seacow Lake Road in both directions.
- The bridge between Lincoln (Grimthorpe Avenue) Meade and Bishopstowe.
- Somtseu Road.
- M4 southern freeway. The left-hand lane is flooded just before the off-ramp to Victoria Embankment.
- Stanger OK Furniture parking lot.
- Balcomb Street
- Umbilo joining Edwin Swales.
TimesLIVE
Disruptive weather leads to power outages in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
Storms triggered power outages across KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Power utility Eskom said electricity supply was disrupted in Cato Ridge, Empangeni, Hluhluwe, Nkandla, Nquthu, Stanger, Ulundi, Vryheid and Wartburg.
“Eskom's technical teams are working to restore power outages, however the process may take longer than usual due to the high volume of outages and adverse weather conditions. Eskom apologises for any inconvenience caused and requests customers to remain patient,” said Eskom spokesperson Joyce Zingoni.
She urged the public to avoid fallen cables, structures and damaged infrastructure and to report hazardous situations to their local authorities or Eskom.
Heavy rainfall had caused a surge in road accidents and significant property damage in low-lying areas in the province.
Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said he had interacted with the heads of both departments and was satisfied with the plans “to ensure we respond with a high sense of urgency”.
“A highly dedicated team from the road traffic inspectorate, working with municipalities, is monitoring the flow of traffic across all major routes to ensure the safety of motorists. Since January 1, around 10 people have died on our roads. With the rain, the roads are slippery. We are requesting motorists to be extra careful,” he said.
Duma said the human settlements department was working with its national counterpart.
“We are intervening in municipalities where heavy rainfall and strong winds resulted in destruction of houses."
“About eight temporary residential units are being procured to assist families whose houses were destroyed in Nkandla. Four other families will receive building material,” he said.
The following areas were flooded:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Level 5 weather warnings for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN
More than 7,000 nabbed on roads during festive season
Welkom fire station, schools and businesses damaged in Sunday 'tornado'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos