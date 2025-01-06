South Africa

Diver reported missing near Kleinmond tidal pool

Brave rescuers ensure safety of people caught in offshore struggles

06 January 2025 - 10:41
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
The National Sea Rescue Institute's Kleinmond crew has been kept busy this festive season with several rescue reports received. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/eremey90

A father and daughter have been rescued and a diver went missing in the vicinity of Kleinmond tidal pool in the Western Cape on Saturday. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Kleinmond station commander Schalk Boonzaaier said police were monitoring the area after an eyewitness reported a male diver appeared to have gone missing in the area. 

Boonzaaier said the Kleinmond duty crew responded to a report that a diver was experiencing difficulties along the rocks on the shoreline at Kleinmond tidal pool on Saturday at about 5.30pm. 

NSRI rescue swimmers, Overstrand law enforcement, Western Cape health emergency services and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter responded. During this time further reports were received regarding the diver being in difficulty. However, despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search he could not be found. 

Boonzaaier said no reports of a missing person related to the case had been received, but anyone with further information could report this to police. 

Boonzaaier said while the search for the diver was under way, a second emergency call was received. A woman reported that her husband, who had gone diving in the Maasbaai/Hangklip area, had not returned home.

However, she later called to say her husband had returned home late, he was safe and no assistance was needed. 

The incidents were preceded by another rescue incident in Kleinmond on New Year’s Day. A father and daughter were fishing at Jocks Bay and were washed off their canoe. 

A young man witnessed the incident and, while maintaining sight of the pair, reported the matter and kept in communication with the responding rescue team. 

Boonzaaier said the good Samaritan kept calm and followed all the rescue team’s instructions to him, telling him to warn the father and daughter to keep swimming away from the rocky shoreline. 

They managed to do this and avoided being battered against the shoreline. 

An NSRI Kleinmond rescue craft was launched, battled through 2m swells and strong winds to reach the casualties and pull them into the rescue craft. 

“They were brought to the beach at Jocks Bay and medically assessed. Both showed no signs of any injuries,” Boonzaaier said. 

He said the good Samaritan was so pleased with his involvement that he has indicated intentions to join the NSRI. 

TimesLIVE

