A 26-year-old man who was swept off a pipeline he may have been using to cross the Jukskei River during a flash flood on New Year’s Day remained missing on Monday morning.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said 20km of river was covered on Sunday but there were no signs of the missing man.
NSRI Gauteng station commander Gerhard Potgieter said the duty crew joined police and Search and Rescue South Africa to search for the man, believed to be from Chartwell, reportedly missing from about 11.30pm near Fourways.
“An ongoing extensive search by the police, SAPS water policing and diving services, K9 search and rescue, Johannesburg fire and rescue services aquatic rescue unit and Sarza, launched on the morning of January 2, has found no trace of the man.
“Our NSRI Gauteng swift water rescue team joined the search on Sunday morning, with NSRI Gauteng swift water rescuers divided into teams joining police, Sarza and fire and rescue services in the search efforts along the Jukskei River and Klein Jukskei River, searching in the directions of Fourways, Chartwell, Broadacres and Steyn City,” he said.
A police helicopter was deployed to assist.
“Thoughts, care and compassion are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time,” said Potgieter.
The NSRI, police and emergency services appealed to the public not to cross low-lying bridges and roadways submerged by water during and after heavy rainfalls.
TimesLIVE
Man who crossed Jukskei River during flash flood on New Year’s Day remains missing
Image: Supplied
A 26-year-old man who was swept off a pipeline he may have been using to cross the Jukskei River during a flash flood on New Year’s Day remained missing on Monday morning.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said 20km of river was covered on Sunday but there were no signs of the missing man.
NSRI Gauteng station commander Gerhard Potgieter said the duty crew joined police and Search and Rescue South Africa to search for the man, believed to be from Chartwell, reportedly missing from about 11.30pm near Fourways.
“An ongoing extensive search by the police, SAPS water policing and diving services, K9 search and rescue, Johannesburg fire and rescue services aquatic rescue unit and Sarza, launched on the morning of January 2, has found no trace of the man.
“Our NSRI Gauteng swift water rescue team joined the search on Sunday morning, with NSRI Gauteng swift water rescuers divided into teams joining police, Sarza and fire and rescue services in the search efforts along the Jukskei River and Klein Jukskei River, searching in the directions of Fourways, Chartwell, Broadacres and Steyn City,” he said.
A police helicopter was deployed to assist.
“Thoughts, care and compassion are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time,” said Potgieter.
The NSRI, police and emergency services appealed to the public not to cross low-lying bridges and roadways submerged by water during and after heavy rainfalls.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Diver reported missing near Kleinmond tidal pool
Body of man washes ashore in Kleinmond
Search continues for missing man who went swimming on West Coast
Beachgoers defy warnings and swim at closed Eastern Beach, Nahoon reopens after shark sighting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos