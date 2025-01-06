South Africa

More than 500 arrested for murder and attempted murder in KZN in December

Police arrested more than 15,000 people for various crimes in the province during the festive season

06 January 2025 - 14:20
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
More than 500 people were arrested for murder and attempted murder in just one month in KwaZulu-Natal, with knives and guns among the weapons used.
More than 500 people were arrested for murder and attempted murder in KwaZulu-Natal in December.

Almost 300 were arrested for rape.

The Safer Festive Season operations in the province led to the arrest of 15,294 suspects last month.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said of the 5,158 arrests for contact crimes, 256 and 274 suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder respectively.

“Most murders are committed with the use of dangerous weapons such as firearms and knives. During December operations, police recovered 359 firearms, 3,195 rounds of ammunition and 769 knives.

“One-hundred-and ninety-seven suspects were arrested for cases such as robbery with aggravating circumstances, house robbery, business robbery and carjacking. Those who commit crimes against women and children were also traced and 296 suspects were arrested for rape,” said Netshiunda.

Almost 300 arrests in Gauteng during festive season operations

Gauteng police have arrested 293 suspects during the safer festive season operations for crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault and house ...
News
8 hours ago

He said most of the 2,525 cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were committed by perpetrators under the influence of alcohol.

“Two-hundred-and-sixty-four suspects were arrested for burglary at residential premises and 46 people were nabbed for stock theft.” He said 1,367 people were arrested for drug-related crimes.

Netshiunda said 1,117 suspects were arrested after they were found driving under the influence of alcohol, 304 people were arrested for drinking in public space, 554 people were nabbed for being drunk in a public place and 887 people were arrested for illegal dealing in liquor.

Fifteen people were arrested for the illegal distribution of liquor.

“Twenty-six people were arrested for illegal micro and macro manufacturing of liquor.”

