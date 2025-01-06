South Africa

Outrage as FlySafair admits to overbooking flights

Airline claims practice saves it money, but this justification does not sit well with many customers

06 January 2025 - 14:11
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
FlySafair is in the spotlight after admitting to overbooking flights. File photo.
FlySafair is in the spotlight after admitting to overbooking flights. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Outrage has erupted on social media after South African airline company FlySafair admitted to overbooking flights.

The controversy started when a customer, Thato Miles Nsala, took to X to express frustration after arriving at the airport, only to be told that there were no seats available despite having booked a flight.

“We showed up at the airport, and FlySafair said we didn’t have seats for the same flight we paid for. If you have 200 seats, why take payments for 300 passengers?” Nsala said.

FlySafair apologised for the inconvenience and explained that overbooking is a common practice in the company to keep prices affordable.

“While we understand the importance of passengers reaching their destination on time and on the flight that they have paid for, we do overbook flights to ensure we keep our tickets as affordable as possible for our passengers,” FlySafair said.

“We do see how inconvenient this can be and therefore offer compensation for passengers who were not able to take the flight they booked.

“We'd like to apologise to all passengers who have been denied boarding due to overbooking. We know how disappointing this can be. We are committed to transparency and customer satisfaction.”

Citing an article by Forbes, FlySafair explained why overbooking is necessary.

“Aircraft have a fixed number of seats, and once the flight takes off that seat 'spoils' and can no longer be sold. Every ticket sold is not a guarantee that the passenger will actually show up. People no-show for a lot of reasons. They could arrive late, get caught in the bar and hear the wrong 'last call' announcement, or be caught in the security lane. 

“The industry knows people don’t show up all the time, so the probability of each booking becoming a passenger at the gate is not one [that is high]. Without overbooking, the airline would have more empty seats, and everyone would need to pay a higher fare to cover the empty seat costs.”

However, this justification did not sit well with many customers on X. Many expressed their dissatisfaction, citing the impact overbooking has on customers, including missed important appointments and disrupted travel plans:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Virgin's love affair with Mother City deepens

Virgin Atlantic plans to deepen its business in South Africa with talk of year-round flights between the UK and Cape Town.
Business Times
1 day ago

Throw the book at them! — pilots demand action against unruly airline passengers

Unruliness among aircraft passengers and cabin violence are on the increase — and only harsh penalties will rein in the trend.
News
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Nobuntu ‘Nobs’ Mkhize

It’s bad enough when the turbulence is outside the plane
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘Don’t touch my pocket!’ SA passengers say airlines must pay for reducing their carbon footprint, not them

Airline travel is a major contributor to anthropogenic climate change, amounting to about 4% of all global greenhouse gas emissions every year.
News
5 days ago

SABC employee in hot water after allegedly making racist remarks and disrupting flight

“You're a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now when we land, I'm going to take an Uber home. You don't even ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling ... South Africa
  2. Six-year-old dies in armed robbery at East Rand McDonald's outlet South Africa
  3. Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and ... South Africa
  4. Safety concerns as thousands head to KZN beaches as holidays end South Africa
  5. WATCH | Sting in the tail as bees become heroes of beer chaos South Africa

Latest Videos

Boxing | Tap-tap Academy flourishing
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS