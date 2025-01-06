South Africa

Police arrest 13,105 suspects, recover 125 firearms in first week of 2025

06 January 2025 - 15:55
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police take a bold and decisive approach to dealing with crime. File photo.
Police take a bold and decisive approach to dealing with crime. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

As SAPS intensified crime-fighting initiatives, thousands of wanted criminals were arrested during Operation Shanela last week.

From December 30 to January 5 13,105 suspects were arrested and 125 illegal firearms recovered during the nationwide operation. 

Crime-fighting activities included tracking operations, roadblocks, high visibility patrols, stop-and-searches and tracing wanted suspects. The operation was led by the nine provincial police commissioners. Altogether 1,743 wanted suspects were arrested. 

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Vincent Mukhathi, the arrested suspects were wanted for serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies.

About 142 suspects were arrested for murder, most of them in the Eastern Cape, 81 suspects were arrested for attempted murder and 241 for rape, most of them in KwaZulu-Natal (119).

More than 500 arrested for murder and attempted murder in KZN in December

Police arrested more than 15,000 people for various crimes in the province during the festive season
News
7 hours ago

About 1,646 suspects were arrested for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, while 473 alleged drug dealers were arrested and 1,337 for being in possession of drugs, most of them in the Western Cape. 

Altogether 126 suspects were arrested for being in possession of illegal firearms, most of them in KwaZulu-Natal, while 1,166 illegal foreigners were arrested, said Mukhathi.

At least 873 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. 

Major takedowns and other successes

In Mpumalanga, police arrested two suspects who fatally shot two men sitting in a vehicle in Ermelo. After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene but were later arrested and face two counts of murder. 

A multidisciplinary team comprising the Sekhukhune task team, Operation Vala Umgodi members and private security rearrested the most wanted Zimbabwean fugitive, Lovemore Musoyi, 32, after he escaped from police custody. Musoyi faces more than 10 criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, armed robberies, house robberies, business robberies, kidnapping, assaults, stock theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The crimes occurred in Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton and Rakgoadi policing areas in Sekhukhune district.

Almost 300 arrests in Gauteng during festive season operations

Gauteng police have arrested 293 suspects during the safer festive season operations for crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault and house ...
News
8 hours ago

The Gauteng counterfeit unit, Vispol, commercial crime unit, brand protectors and reservist seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth R627,290 in Midrand, Johannesburg.

In the Western Cape, members of the anti-gang unit arrested a 35-year-old man after they found him in possession of an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

Police in the North West apprehended five suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Lesego Klaas Makaku, 26, in Hartbeespoort Dam. According to police, the suspects dragged the victim out of a tavern to the street, where they allegedly beat him to death. The suspects were charged with kidnapping and murder. 

Police arrested 54 suspects for illegal mining, most of them in Mpumalanga, while a team deployed in the North West is still monitoring operations in Stilfontein.

A suspect was fatally shot in a shoot-out with police, while one was arrested after a house robbery in Barberton in Mpumalanga. The suspects held the family, including a nine-month-old baby, hostage and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash before they drove of with them with their Ford Ranger. 

“Police spotted the vehicle and the suspects fired at the police who also returned fire. A pistol with ammunition as well as a magazine were seized,” said Mukhathi.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Umhlanga call centre manager in court over Christmas Day kidnapping and murder

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the Christmas Day kidnapping and murder of 21-year-old Ayabonga Mjilo appeared in a packed Durban magistrate's court ...
News
6 hours ago

Cape Town’s safety and security investigative unit nabs 'gang members' linked to e-hailing robbery

Three alleged gang members allegedly involved in an armed robbery targeting an Uber driver in Athlone on Christmas Eve have been arrested.
News
8 hours ago

South Africa grants diplomatic immunity to ICC staff

Minister Ronald Lamola ensures officials cannot be arrested, detained, charged or sued in SA
Politics
9 hours ago

Cops nab last suspect in Lusikisiki massacre case

Eastern Cape police arrested the last suspect wanted in connection with the September 28 Lusikisiki massacre in Qonce on Sunday.
News
11 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling ... South Africa
  2. Six-year-old dies in armed robbery at East Rand McDonald's outlet South Africa
  3. Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and ... South Africa
  4. Safety concerns as thousands head to KZN beaches as holidays end South Africa
  5. WATCH | Sting in the tail as bees become heroes of beer chaos South Africa

Latest Videos

Boxing | Tap-tap Academy flourishing
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS