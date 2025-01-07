South Africa

18 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Van Reenen’s Pass in KZN

Five of the deceased are children and a baby is in critical condition

07 January 2025 - 06:13 By TImesLIVE
The lives of 18 people, including five children, were taken in a crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.
Image: @VehicleTrackerz (X)

A total of 18 people were killed on Monday night when a truck, a taxi and another vehicle collided on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the accident occurred at about 8.30pm on the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass.

He said 13 of the deceased are adults and five are children. A baby survived the accident but is in a critical position.

“The cause of the crash is unknown and will be subject to investigation by the RTMC and police,” Zwane said.

Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma sent condolences to the victims' families and requested a comprehensive report from the road traffic inspectorate team. He highlighted a notable increase in road accidents along the N3, N2 and other routes due to heavy rainfall.

Disruptive weather leads to power outages in KwaZulu-Natal

Storms triggered power outages across KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
23 hours ago

Duma said they have received reports of possible flooding in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall.

He said he has met with the heads of the departments of human settlements and transport who outlined their contingency plans.

He said a dedicated team from the road traffic inspectorate working with municipalities is monitoring the flow of traffic across all major routes to ensure the safety of motorists.

“Since January 1 more than 10 people have died on our roads. With the rain, the roads are slippery. We are requesting motorists to be extra careful,” Duma said.

He said the human settlements department is working with the national department to aid municipalities where heavy rainfall and strong winds destroyed houses.

“About eight temporary residential units are being procured to assist families whose houses were totally destroyed in Nkandla. Four other families will receive building materials.”

