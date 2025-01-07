A freak incident which caused a gas leak left dozens of factory workers injured in Cato Ridge, northwest of Durban, on Monday.
Mi7 emergency response team said they responded to reports of the gas leak at about 11am.
Medics found a pipe had burst on the premises, releasing chlorine gas. With various other service providers on the scene, Mi7 medics attended to employees from the factory and others from neighbouring properties who had inhaled the gas.
“A triage station was established and more than a dozen patients were transported by various service providers to a local hospital for further care. Several other patients were assessed and did not require hospital treatment.”
The leak was managed by the factory's response team with assistance from eThekwini fire and rescue.
TimesLIVE
Chemical gas leak leaves dozens injured in Cato Ridge
