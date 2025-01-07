“And the agreement that we came to was that whatever the results were, they would be publicly released. If they showed sparkling clean results, that is what we would release.
“We found evidence of contamination and we would like the city to rather work with us to address why we found those things. Rather than denying the results, work with the community. Our concern is about water quality and how together these issues can be resolved.”
Deputy mayor and MMC for special planning and environment Eddie Andrews said the city’s “popular beaches showed consistently high water quality over the festive season, based on an independent analysis conducted by a laboratory that is SANAS-accredited for seawater samples.
“Of 297 water samples at designated swimming areas across the city’s 30 most popular coastal recreational nodes, a full 100% were within recreational use thresholds over the festive season.
“This is based on enterococci counts, the internationally recognised gold standard indicator for coastal water quality in terms of associated risk to human health. The city is posting weekly water sample updates on its website for the duration of the festive season until the end of January 2025 for easy access and unprecedented transparency.”
The city also shared its online “summer dashboard” to inform the public about water quality patterns at their favourite beaches this festive season.
“Cape Town’s Blue Flag beaches are also subjected to additional water sampling by a second seawater SANAS-accredited laboratory under the auspices of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa, which independently confers Blue Flag status on South African beaches, providing further assurance of acceptable water quality to the public,” said Andrews.
City of Cape Town disputes festive season beach water contamination claims
Image: Supplied
The City of Cape Town has refuted reports water at several beaches was contaminated with high bacteria levels during the festive season.
An independent study has challenged the city's previous assertions that its beaches met all water quality standards. The study allegedly uncovered significant contamination at several Cape Town beaches, including popular tourist hotspots.
The study was co-ordinated by Rethinkthestink and “financed by community contributions from people who were concerned about possible pollution levels”, said Caroline Marx, the director of Rethinkthestink.
“The results are credible as there was a strict protocol that was adhered to, the analysis was done by SANAS [South African National Accreditation System] accredited laboratories and the process overseen by top scientists,” she said.
“All I can say is that those results showed pollution on the days and times that we tested. I am not claiming anything more than that. We would prefer to work with the city to investigate further.”
Marx said it was a “very limited study that was conducted to determine whether there was any evidence of contamination in those areas.
Cape Town police seize more than 6,000 bottles of booze at beaches
“And the agreement that we came to was that whatever the results were, they would be publicly released. If they showed sparkling clean results, that is what we would release.
“We found evidence of contamination and we would like the city to rather work with us to address why we found those things. Rather than denying the results, work with the community. Our concern is about water quality and how together these issues can be resolved.”
Deputy mayor and MMC for special planning and environment Eddie Andrews said the city’s “popular beaches showed consistently high water quality over the festive season, based on an independent analysis conducted by a laboratory that is SANAS-accredited for seawater samples.
“Of 297 water samples at designated swimming areas across the city’s 30 most popular coastal recreational nodes, a full 100% were within recreational use thresholds over the festive season.
“This is based on enterococci counts, the internationally recognised gold standard indicator for coastal water quality in terms of associated risk to human health. The city is posting weekly water sample updates on its website for the duration of the festive season until the end of January 2025 for easy access and unprecedented transparency.”
The city also shared its online “summer dashboard” to inform the public about water quality patterns at their favourite beaches this festive season.
“Cape Town’s Blue Flag beaches are also subjected to additional water sampling by a second seawater SANAS-accredited laboratory under the auspices of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa, which independently confers Blue Flag status on South African beaches, providing further assurance of acceptable water quality to the public,” said Andrews.
‘Bulls*it’: Zille dismisses ANC claim that DA neglects Khayelitsha residents
‘Because it takes a few days to analyse water samples, this data cannot give a real-time indication of water quality. However, trends over time do give an indication of risk levels for the public to make more informed decisions. This is why the city conducts such extensive sampling throughout the year and makes the data available to the public.”
Andrews said the city noted the “findings of water sampling in the ‘Project Blue’ report, acknowledged by the authors to be a ‘very limited survey’.”
The deputy mayor said the city had “requested and is awaiting supporting information from the authors upon which findings and statements of the report are based.
“The report finds that out of seven water samples at two Blue Flag beaches between November 26 to December 6, one sample was above guideline thresholds for enterococci at Camps Bay, and two at Clifton 4th beach.”
Andrews said while the “exact locations of Project Blue sampling points are unknown”, the city’s beaches had achieved high-quality water status.
“The city further notes the Project Blue sample findings at known chronically polluted locations at the Soet River mouth and Lagoon Beach, where the city has closed the coastal waters to public use. Warning and information signage is in place amid broader city and societal efforts to address the multiple sources of urban pollution affecting these catchments.”
Those interested in the results for other recreational nodes and coastal monitoring points can find the latest data on the Coastal Water Quality page on the city’s website. The data is updated weekly.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Diver reported missing near Kleinmond tidal pool
Safety concerns as thousands head to KZN beaches as holidays end
Beachgoers defy warnings and swim at closed Eastern Beach, Nahoon reopens after shark sighting
Breede River declared safe for water activities
Beach water readings should be taken with a pinch of salt, say experts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos