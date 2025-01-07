Closure of Amsa's longs business likely to introduce uncertainty for downstream customers: Itac

The decision by ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) to wind down its Newcastle longs business operation, which produced a wide range of high-quality steel profiles, is a sad occasion in the more than five-decade life of the steelworks, the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac) said.
“The decision is likely to not only affect the more than 3,000 workers directly and indirectly and the economic life of nearby communities, but also likely to introduce supply chain uncertainty for many downstream customers reliant on output from Newcastle,” Itac said.
Itac, which fosters economic growth and development and promotes investment and employment in South Africa, said the decision by Amsa came nearly six years after an earlier decision to wind down the Saldanha operations.
Amsa had, in successive stock exchange news service announcements, noted it had been engaged in ongoing discussions since December 2023 with the government on “structural issues” affecting its longs business.
These had been aimed at exploring alternatives and policy support to address structural constraints facing the sector.
“To the degree relevant and within the ambit of our work the commission has also been part of these discussions. Especially as they relate to the regulation of the export of scrap metal through the price preference point system (PPS) which Itac administers and regarding progress on trade measures initiated and under investigation by the commission in response to allegations of unfair and injurious import competition,” Itac said.
Numsa will fight to save jobs affected by closure of ArcelorMittal plants
In the case of the PPS, Itac said it gazetted in September last year a review of the guidelines of the PPS to consider, among other issues, the desirability of the price discounts on ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals.
Itac was also assessing and investigating a few trade remedy applications covering alloy steel coil, rail and hot rolled steel products, where Amsa had alleged it was facing injurious import competition.
Itac said the recommendations of these investigations will be made to the minister of trade, industry and competition once concluded.
After a ministerial directive it was also reviewing the steel tariff structure in the associated chapters in the customs tariff book and other measures to undertake further import surveillance and regulation of steel products coming into the country. The outcome of this review is expected this year.
“The commission continues to engage, alongside other departments and public institutions, around what the company terms ‘identified initiatives’ and it is regrettable that they feel this engagement ‘has not been adequate’,” Itac said.
While it welcomed improved asset use in Amsa’s flats business, it welcomed the opportunity to continue to engage in the process led by the department to find a solution to the crisis levels of capacity under-use in the Newcastle mill.
