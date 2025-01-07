South Africa

Five Tshwane officials implicated in Rooiwal tender to return to work

07 January 2025 - 08:40
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The poor quality of water in Hammanskraal is largely blamed on the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works, pictured in this file image.
The poor quality of water in Hammanskraal is largely blamed on the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works, pictured in this file image.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

The five suspended City of Tshwane officials who were charged with misconduct over the awarding of the Rooiwal waste water treatment works tender should return to work on January 20, according to an award by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC). 

The employees were suspended on full pay in May last year after a disciplinary process found them guilty of one of the four charges they faced.

The charges related to a matter involving Blackhead Consulting Services, which was awarded the Rooiwal tender.

The disciplinary board chairperson had recommended they be suspended for a month for the guilty sanction on the one charge. However, the city disagreed with the recommendation and placed the employees on suspension while the city filed an application with the labour court to review the findings and the sanction pronounced by the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing. 

The matter is pending before the court and the city has petitioned the court to expedite the review application. 

In its award, the SALGBC also ordered they be compensated two months’ salary owing to their unfair suspension. 

The city said on Monday night: “The city is l studying the arbitration award and its implications. The city  intends to enlist the services of a senior legal  counsel to advise on the way forward.”

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Standard Bank eyes solutions for looming water and waste troubles

Success with financing renewable energy production prompts business to approach the bank over new sustainability challenges.
Business Times
1 month ago

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya launches 100-day action plan

After functioning on an unfunded budget for years, Moya placed stabilisation of the city's coffers at the top of her priority list.
Politics
2 months ago

10 attackers accost security guards at Tshwane sewage plant

The city has for some time been battling criminals damaging the Temba plant, which supplies water to Hammanskraal and surrounding areas.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Numsa will fight to save jobs affected by closure of ArcelorMittal plants South Africa
  2. 18 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Van Reenen’s Pass in KZN South Africa
  3. Sandton man accused of 'funding terrorism' to apply for bail on Friday South Africa
  4. SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling ... South Africa
  5. Umhlanga call centre manager in court over Christmas Day kidnapping and murder South Africa

Latest Videos

Matric results publication heads to court
No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?