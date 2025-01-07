The five suspended City of Tshwane officials who were charged with misconduct over the awarding of the Rooiwal waste water treatment works tender should return to work on January 20, according to an award by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC).
The employees were suspended on full pay in May last year after a disciplinary process found them guilty of one of the four charges they faced.
The charges related to a matter involving Blackhead Consulting Services, which was awarded the Rooiwal tender.
The disciplinary board chairperson had recommended they be suspended for a month for the guilty sanction on the one charge. However, the city disagreed with the recommendation and placed the employees on suspension while the city filed an application with the labour court to review the findings and the sanction pronounced by the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing.
The matter is pending before the court and the city has petitioned the court to expedite the review application.
In its award, the SALGBC also ordered they be compensated two months’ salary owing to their unfair suspension.
The city said on Monday night: “The city is l studying the arbitration award and its implications. The city intends to enlist the services of a senior legal counsel to advise on the way forward.”
Five Tshwane officials implicated in Rooiwal tender to return to work
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
