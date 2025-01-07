South Africa

More than 800 motorists arrested for DUI, excessive speeding in Joburg over festive season

07 January 2025 - 11:32
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
The JMPD made 512 arrests for DUI and 364 arrests for high-speed violations in Johannesburg between December 1 and January 5.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) arrested more than 800 motorists for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and excessive speeding between December 1 and January 5.

The JMPD made 512 arrests for DUI and 364 arrests for high-speed violations.

JMPD spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said region F, which includes the Johannesburg CBD, Hillbrow, Yeoville, Kensington, Berea, Mayfair, Turffontein, Rosettenville and surrounding areas, recorded the highest number of DUI arrests. More than 300 motorists were apprehended in this region.

Region D, covering Soweto, followed with more than 100 DUI arrests.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol poses significant dangers not only to the driver but also to other road users. Impaired judgment, slowed reaction times and diminished co-ordination greatly increase the risk of accidents, and fatalities,” Fihla said.

“Excessive speeding is equally dangerous. It drastically reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unforeseen circumstances, such as pedestrians, cyclists, or other vehicles, significantly increasing the severity of potential crashes,” said Fihla, regarding the 364 drivers bust for excessive speeding.

He emphasised that the impact of the offences extends beyond the immediate risks on the road.

“The arrests serve as a stark reminder of the serious consequences associated with the offences. Driving under the influence and excessive speeding can lead to the loss of life, severe injuries and legal repercussions, including fines, imprisonment and the suspension or revocation of driving licences. Additionally, accidents can have devastating emotional and psychological impacts on victims, their families and the broader community.”

