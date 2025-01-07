South Africa

Park Station police officer accused of murder granted R5,000 bail

07 January 2025 - 19:26 By TImesLIVE
A police officer accused of killing a civilian with his service pistol, while in full police uniform was granted R5,000 bail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A police constable stationed at Johannesburg's Park Station who is accused of killing a civilian with his service pistol on December 26 was granted R5,000 bail on Tuesday.

The officer, Tau Ledwaba, who is attached to the railway protection and security services unit, appeared at the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto.

He is accused of killing a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen on Reconciliation Day. 

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping, the officer allegedly shot the man with his service pistol while in full police uniform.

“Witnesses allege that the deceased received a call to come outside while at home watching a soccer match with his brother.

“The caller, who was in full police uniform, allegedly shot and killed the deceased. Thereafter, he fled the scene in a private car,” Suping said. 

Ledwaba was arrested in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, a few days after the incident, after an intensive search.

Ledwaba's case was postponed to February 26 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

