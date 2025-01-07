Preliminary investigation finds taxi was the cause of Monday's deadly crash on N3

A preliminary investigation into Monday's horror crash on the N3 in Van Reenen's Pass involving a minibus and a truck, which claimed the lives of 17 people, has found that the taxi swerved towards the right oncoming traffic lane and collided with a truck head-on.
This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma, on Tuesday. He said the minibus taxi is affiliated with the uNcedo taxi association, and it was travelling from Qumbu in the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg.
There were 18 occupants in the taxi, including the driver. It was initially reported all 18 had been killed but later confirmed 17 had died.
“The cause of the minibus swerving is unknown at this stage, but we suspect heavy rainfall, speed, vehicle defect or driver negligence,” said Duma. He said there was also a secondary accident where a Renault Clio with two occupants who were driving from Durban drove over some passengers who were flung out of the minibus taxi.
Duma said the investigation had established the truck driver was Zimbabwean and that the truck belongs to Pangolin Logistics.
He said the truck driver, 37, was driving in the fast lane from Johannesburg to Durban while the minibus taxi was travelling in a northerly direction from Durban towards Johannesburg.
“We remain concerned about the fact that the driver of the trucking company contacted the owner of Pangolin Logistics before disappearing,” said Duma.
He said only one of the occupants of the taxi had survived the accident- a minor girl.
Seven adult males, three adult females, three minor boys and four minor girls died in the crash.
Duma said he had requested the head of the transport department, Siboniso Mbhele, to visit the surviving girl at the hospital and thanked healthcare professionals for ensuring the provision of quality healthcare.
“We are comforted by the fact that she is recovering in hospital. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” said Duma. He added: “At this stage, we wish to indicate that according to the owner of the minibus taxi, the families of the deceased have been identified and notified.”
Arrangements are being made by the owner and uNcedo taxi association for family members to travel to Ladysmith to identify their loved ones.
TimesLIVE
Preliminary investigation finds taxi was the cause of Monday's deadly crash on N3
Image: Supplied
A preliminary investigation into Monday's horror crash on the N3 in Van Reenen's Pass involving a minibus and a truck, which claimed the lives of 17 people, has found that the taxi swerved towards the right oncoming traffic lane and collided with a truck head-on.
This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma, on Tuesday. He said the minibus taxi is affiliated with the uNcedo taxi association, and it was travelling from Qumbu in the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg.
There were 18 occupants in the taxi, including the driver. It was initially reported all 18 had been killed but later confirmed 17 had died.
“The cause of the minibus swerving is unknown at this stage, but we suspect heavy rainfall, speed, vehicle defect or driver negligence,” said Duma. He said there was also a secondary accident where a Renault Clio with two occupants who were driving from Durban drove over some passengers who were flung out of the minibus taxi.
Duma said the investigation had established the truck driver was Zimbabwean and that the truck belongs to Pangolin Logistics.
He said the truck driver, 37, was driving in the fast lane from Johannesburg to Durban while the minibus taxi was travelling in a northerly direction from Durban towards Johannesburg.
“We remain concerned about the fact that the driver of the trucking company contacted the owner of Pangolin Logistics before disappearing,” said Duma.
He said only one of the occupants of the taxi had survived the accident- a minor girl.
Seven adult males, three adult females, three minor boys and four minor girls died in the crash.
Duma said he had requested the head of the transport department, Siboniso Mbhele, to visit the surviving girl at the hospital and thanked healthcare professionals for ensuring the provision of quality healthcare.
“We are comforted by the fact that she is recovering in hospital. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” said Duma. He added: “At this stage, we wish to indicate that according to the owner of the minibus taxi, the families of the deceased have been identified and notified.”
Arrangements are being made by the owner and uNcedo taxi association for family members to travel to Ladysmith to identify their loved ones.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
18 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Van Reenen’s Pass in KZN
20 miraculously survive fiery Eastern Cape crash
Seven people, including toddler, killed in head-on collision on N4 in Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos