South Africa

Preliminary investigation finds taxi was the cause of Monday's deadly crash on N3

07 January 2025 - 20:55 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The wreckage of the taxi that was involved in a deadly crash on the N3 on Monday night.
The wreckage of the taxi that was involved in a deadly crash on the N3 on Monday night.
Image: Supplied

A preliminary investigation into Monday's horror crash on the N3 in Van Reenen's Pass involving a minibus and a truck, which claimed the lives of 17 people, has found that the taxi swerved towards the right oncoming traffic lane and collided with a truck head-on.

This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma, on Tuesday. He said the minibus taxi is affiliated with the uNcedo taxi association, and it was travelling from Qumbu in the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg.

There were 18 occupants in the taxi, including the driver. It was initially reported all 18 had been killed but later confirmed 17 had died. 

“The cause of the minibus swerving is unknown at this stage, but we suspect heavy rainfall, speed, vehicle defect or driver negligence,” said Duma. He said there was also a secondary accident where a Renault Clio with two occupants who were driving from Durban drove over some passengers who were flung out of the minibus taxi.

Duma said the investigation had established the truck driver was Zimbabwean and that the truck belongs to Pangolin Logistics.

He said the truck driver, 37, was driving in the fast lane from Johannesburg to Durban while the minibus taxi was travelling in a northerly direction from Durban towards Johannesburg.

“We remain concerned about the fact that the driver of the trucking company contacted the owner of Pangolin Logistics before disappearing,” said Duma.

He said only one of the occupants of the taxi had survived the accident- a minor girl.

Seven adult males, three adult females, three minor boys and four minor girls died in the crash.

Duma said he had requested the head of the transport department, Siboniso Mbhele, to visit the surviving girl at the hospital and thanked healthcare professionals for ensuring the provision of quality healthcare.

“We are comforted by the fact that she is recovering in hospital. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” said Duma. He added: “At this stage, we wish to indicate that according to the owner of the minibus taxi, the families of the deceased have been identified and notified.”

Arrangements are being made by the owner and uNcedo taxi association for family members to travel to Ladysmith to identify their loved ones.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

18 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Van Reenen’s Pass in KZN

A total of 18 people were killed on Monday night when a truck, a taxi and another vehicle collided on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
15 hours ago

20 miraculously survive fiery Eastern Cape crash

Twenty people survived a horrific accident and fire on the R61 between Komani and Tarkastad on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

Seven people, including toddler, killed in head-on collision on N4 in Mpumalanga

A head-on collision between two cars on the N4 Toll Road between Belfast and Wonderfontein in Mpumalanga on Tuesday claimed the lives of seven ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 18 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Van Reenen’s Pass in KZN South Africa
  2. 'Comply or we send you to jail': KZN transport MEC Duma before long weekend ... South Africa
  3. Seven people, including toddler, killed in head-on collision on N4 in Mpumalanga South Africa

Most read

  1. Numsa will fight to save jobs affected by closure of ArcelorMittal plants South Africa
  2. 18 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Van Reenen’s Pass in KZN South Africa
  3. Five Tshwane officials implicated in Rooiwal tender to return to work South Africa
  4. SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling ... South Africa
  5. Sandton man accused of 'funding terrorism' to apply for bail on Friday South Africa

Latest Videos

'Helen Zille doesn't know your challenges,' Mashatile tells Gugulethu, ...
Matric results publication heads to court