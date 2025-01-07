Two of the five accused allegedly linked to the murders of rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in February 2023 will make a fresh bid for bail based on new facts.
The National Prosecuting Authority said Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29, have filed a notice of motion for bail which will be heard in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
The two, along with Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, and Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, were arrested in February in connection with the murders outside Durban's Wish on Florida restaurant. They were all denied bail in May.
Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo said there was overwhelming evidence against the five, especially Gwabeni.
It emerged during their bail applications that R800,000 was paid into Gwabeni's bank account a day after AKA and Motsoane were murdered. Gwabeni then transferred R665,000 to the other accused and two brothers in Eswatini, but excluded Myeza.
The five also face charges of money laundering, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder.
In November the state suffered a setback when Hlatshwayo refused to grant a further postponement to allow for the extradition of two siblings from Eswatini who are also alleged to have been involved in the rapper's murder.
The two, Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, are appealing against an extradition ruling in Eswatini.
Hlatshwayo adjourned the matter to February 7 for the state to hand the indictment to the state. The magistrate also stressed he would not grant any further adjournments based on indictments not having been served on the accused.
TimesLIVE
Two AKA murder accused in fresh bail bid based on new facts
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
