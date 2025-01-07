WATCH LIVE | Court hears bid by Information Regulator to stop publication of matric results

Courtesy of SABC
An urgent application by the Information Regulator to obtain an interdict against the release in the media of the 2024 matric results is being heard in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The results are set to be announced next week.
TimesLIVE
Court hears bid by Information Regulator to stop publication of matric results
