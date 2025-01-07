South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Court hears bid by Information Regulator to stop publication of matric results

07 January 2025 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

An urgent application by the Information Regulator to obtain an interdict against the release in the media of the 2024 matric results is being heard in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

The results are set to be announced next week.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Court to hear bid by information regulator to stop publication of matric results

An urgent application by the information regulator to obtain an interdict against the release in the media of the 2024 matric results will be heard ...
News
19 hours ago

Information Regulator issues R5m fine notice to basic education department

The Information Regulator has fined the department of basic education R5m for failing to comply with an enforcement notice in November which ordered ...
News
2 weeks ago

Education department heads to court in bid to have matric results released in media

The regulator issued the department with an enforcement notice in November, prohibiting it from publishing the results in the media.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Numsa will fight to save jobs affected by closure of ArcelorMittal plants South Africa
  2. 18 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Van Reenen’s Pass in KZN South Africa
  3. Sandton man accused of 'funding terrorism' to apply for bail on Friday South Africa
  4. SA government monitoring China mystery respiratory virus outbreak resembling ... South Africa
  5. Umhlanga call centre manager in court over Christmas Day kidnapping and murder South Africa

Latest Videos

Matric results publication heads to court
No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?