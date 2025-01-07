Wooden plank with nails used to bludgeon KZN woman to death
Her sister tried to intervene but was also assaulted
The family of slain KwaZulu-Natal woman Nokubonga Mahaye, 31, who was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her partner using a wooden plank with nails, say the pair had a history of violence.
The incident happened in Sunnydale on the outskirts of Eshowe, in the north of the province on January 2.
Mahaye's sister Lulu Mhlongo, 36, told TimesLIVE the pair had endured a tumultuous relationship of over five years.
Mhlongo said on the evening of January 2 she had arrived home after attending a party.
“When I got to the house in Sunnydale, my sister was being assaulted . I tried in vain to intervene but I was [also] assaulted and later collapsed,” she said.
The following morning she found her sister lying on the floor of her bedroom in the RDP home.
“I tried checking for signs of life but I could not feel her breathing,” she said.
She sought the assistance of her neighbours, who confirmed her sister showed no signs of life.
She described her sister as a good-natured woman who cared for her family.
“She was always pleasant to be around with and smiled often. Growing up together we lacked most of the things because our parents died when we were very young,” said Mhlongo.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said Eshowe officers responded to reports of a murder and upon arrival at the murder scene, found the naked body of a woman lying in a pool of blood.
“It is suspected that both the victim and the suspect were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident,” he said.
The suspect made a brief court appearance in the Eshowe magistrate's court on Monday.
The mayor of uMlalazi municipality, Queen Xulu, called on women to break free from toxic relationships to break the cycle of gender-based violence.
She also appealed to young people to recognise the warning signs of abuse, rather than tolerating them under the guise of long-term commitment.
TimesLIVE