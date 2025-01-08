Devastated Joe Slovo residents rebuild after Boxing Day fire

Human settlements minister Thembi Simelane, and home affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza descended on the township on Wednesday to “monitor government intervention” after the devastating blaze.
Simelane handed over building materials to the families and home affairs brought mobile offices to “help survivors apply for enabling documents such as birth certificates and IDs that were burnt, free of charge”.
“A public area was made available for the people as temporary relief, but some people would rather stay on the site where the shacks stood,” said Siyazi. “Each person received 16 metal sheets, but they are too few. You cannot build a house with 16 sheets. They also got five wooden poles. It’s nothing.”
Simelane said the home affairs department was dealing with more than 1,200 cases of people who lost their particulars in recent shack fires.
“Du Noon is burning as we speak, so our figure will increase,” she said.
She said the distribution of building materials was going well but was “laborious”. “Sometimes the beneficiaries have to go to home affairs and write an affidavit for verification processes,” she said. “We are hoping to handle half of that today. The material is available, it’s more about time.”
Simelane said officials were prioritising the disabled and mothers. “The damage is huge, it is a call on us — human settlements — and the City of Cape Town to look into the strategy,” she said. “This is not working. We need to purchase land, high-rise buildings and move people out of congested areas and shacks so that we can re-block to make way for amenities.”
Simelane dismissed claims that ANC ministers were visible only because they were in town for the party anniversary celebrations.
“That’s politics,” said Simelane. “All I know is that I am the minister of human settlements, I am a member of the ANC, and I have to house people. I can’t wait for the celebration. I am talking about fire, an emergency, which happened on the 26th of December, I am not sure if the fire knows that on the 11th there is the celebration of ANC. But let’s say it knows; I still have to respond.”
On Monday, social development minister Nokuzola Tolashe visited the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices in Mfuleni.
The residents complained about poor service and lack of feedback. Tolashe is set to visit the Sassa offices in Delft on Thursday as part of “her programme throughout the country to raise awareness about services in her social development portfolio and how services could be accessed optimally by the public”.
Devastated Joe Slovo residents rebuild after Boxing Day fire
Victim has only her ID, losing her furniture, food and children’s birth certificates
Image: Jim Mohlala.
Nosicelo Baliso sat hunched and dispirited among fellow residents in a park in Langa, Cape Town, squinting at hundreds of iron sheets spread across the tarmac as they awaited the government ministers' distribution of them on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old mother of two is one of nearly 1,000 people who lost their homes in a fire at Joe Slovo informal settlement on December 26. The fire broke out about 7.15pm on Boxing Day and continued until the next day.
The government ministers’ presence in Cape Town coincides with the ANC’s 113th anniversary celebrations in the city. “I lost everything because I was at work when the fire broke out. Someone called to inform me, so I rushed home at 9pm to find ashes and twisted metal sheets,” she said.
“Thankfully, my children were safe in the Eastern Cape, but I have nothing left here. I only retained my ID document, losing my bed, wardrobe, food and my children’s birth certificates. I now have to visit Home Affairs to resolve this. I have never cried like I did,” Baliso said.
She has been living with her sister in a built-up part of Langa.
Zolani Siyazi, a member of the Joe Slovo Crisis Committee, said the fire destroyed 392 shacks and left 692 people homeless.
“The fire started about 7.15pm and burnt until 3am the next day. A resident who was cooking left the stove on, and the fire engulfed the shack before spreading across the entire community. It spread quickly due to the numerous cables from illegal electricity connections dangling throughout the area.”
Image: Jim Mohlala
