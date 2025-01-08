Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has given the green light on the safety of water supplied from the Magalies Klipdrift water treatment plant in Hammanskraal.
The first phase of the water purification project aimed at providing clean water to the community after years of struggling with unclean water supply has been completed.
“This announcement follows extensive testing conducted by the city, Magalies Water and the national department of water and sanitation,” Moya said.
“The latest laboratory tests confirm the water now meets all the required health standards for consumption. This comes after a process of purging the reticulation system, which was previously supplied by Temba Water Works, using clean water sourced from the new Klipdrift package plant. The purpose of the prolonged purging process and accompanying inspections was to ensure the system is fully rehabilitated, disinfected and safe.”
The project's first phase will supply at least 12.5Ml of treated water per day to various areas in Hammanskraal, including wards 49, 73, 74 and 75. Specific areas that will benefit from this initiative include Mandela Village Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens and Babelegi Industrial.
Hammanskraal water safe to drink, says Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya
Image: Supplied
Moya said the Magalies Water Klipdrift package project, consisting of four phases, is expected to be completed by mid-2025 and more areas will have access to clean drinking water.
“This will be complemented by upgrades to Rooiwal waste water treatment plant being conducted by the city. The combination of these two projects will allow communities to benefit from a reliable and clean water supply.”
To demonstrate her confidence in the water quality, Moya took to X and shared a video of herself drinking the water in Hammanskraal.
She thanked residents for their patience and co-operation.
“The successful delivery of services to Hammanskraal forms part of long-term projects by the city and the national government to ensure the quality of water provided to this community meets the constitutional obligations enjoyed by many citizens in the country.
“We thank residents for their patience during the process of ensuring the safety of the water and will continue to work with Magalies Water and the department of water and sanitation to deliver the future phases of the project.”
Hammanskraal has been grappling with a water crisis for more than a decade. In 2023 there was a cholera outbreak in the area which claimed the lives of more than 20 people.
